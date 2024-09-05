Kartik Aaryan gives hug to ex Sara Ali Khan at Call Me Bae screening, Agastya Nanda seen with rumoured GF Suhana Khan

Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Ananya Panday, among others, attended a special screening of the upcoming series Call Me Bae in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Vihaan Samat, Orry, Veer Pahariya, Nikhil, Dwivedi, Alizeh, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday also attended the screening. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan addresses being notorious for his dating life, says he's single now) Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan spotted at Call Me Bae screening.

Sara and Kartik spend time talking and laughing

Many pictures and videos of the celebs at the event also emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a black outfit. Kartik wore a cream sweatshirt and denims. Ananya Panday wore an olive green outfit. Ahead of the screening, Kartik and Sara were seen having a conversation and sharing a laugh. They also hugged each other. As they exited the venue, Kartik gave Sara a hug before they parted ways.

Agastya attends event with rumoured GF Suhana

Ananya too was seen talking to Kartik and Sara. Ibrahim joined them, and Kartik gave him a hug, too. In another clip, Suhana Khan was seen standing next to her rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda. For the event, she wore a floral dress, while Agastya Nanda was seen in a white shirt and denims. She stood next to him as they spoke. Agastya was also seen walking behind her at the crowded venue.

About Call Me Bae

Ananya's comedy series, Call Me Bae, is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on September 6. In the trailer, Bae's (Ananya) lavish lifestyle in New Delhi is shown. However, her privileged and glamorous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, the series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra.

Ananya on Call Me Bae

Sharing her experience working on the project, Ananya, in a note, said, “There's more to Bae than what meets the eye, and that is what makes her journey compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role.”

"This is my first long-format original series, and I couldn't have asked for a better director than Collin or a more supportive cast. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I'm looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide from September 6," she had added.