Bae on the go: Ananya Panday boards a metro in Mumbai to promote Call Me Bae. Watch

A ride in the metro

The actor was joined by her co-stars Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada and Muskkaan Jaferi, as they travelled through the metro lines at Western Express metro station, generating immense excitement and buzz among the commuters.

Clad in a chic and casual outfit, Ananya was seen wearing a denim crop top with jeans with tassels. According to several videos on social media, she was seen in beaming with joy as she interacted with fellow co-stars, posed for photos, and even took selfies. Her co-stars were equally enthusiastic, laughing and joking with each other as they made their way through the station.

The metro ride was a part of the promotional strategy for her upcoming show. As they travelled, they posed in front of the poster of the show.

About the show

Ananya Panday's series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. The Prime Video show will see billionaire fashionista Bae (Ananya) navigate life after she is disowned by her family. Bae has a lavish lifestyle, but her privileged and glamorous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. Now, in Mumbai, Bae must now fend for herself. The trailer showed Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality -- from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Call Me Bae will premiere on the streaming platform on September 6. It also stars Vir Das, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.