Actor Varun Sood: It’s a myth that Delhi boys are aggressive!

Actor Varun Sood, who’s set to play a Delhi boy in his next OTT series may have shifted base to Mumbai for work but he firmly remains a devoted Dilliwala. This includes his de rigueur love for the Capital’s cuisine and even the ‘Arrey, ho jayega’ nonchalance! Actor Varun Sood visited Ved Van Park in Noida Sector 78, during his recent visit to the Capital.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“I’m a proper Delhi boy and it’s a myth that Delhi boys are aggressive,” says Sood, 29, who visited his family in NCR recently. The Karmma Calling actor adds, “Delhi boys are very nice. Rannvijay (Singha, actor and VJ) bhai is from Delhi and he is so chill... I feel Mumbaikars are very worried about life whereas, with Delhiites, the attitude is, ‘Ho jayega — we’ll figure it out together’. And we are friendlier — I could go to a party and instantly make 10 friends.”

The 2016 BCom (Hons) graduate of Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College then goes down memory lane to recount his #CampusKeDin. “I got admission through sports quota (basketball) and had Hindu, Ramjas, SGTB Khalsa, and Venky as options,” reveals Sood, sharing, “My plan was to be a third-generation Army man, like my dad and granddad, so I thought, ‘Why should I go to North Campus?’ Venky was close to my home in Delhi Cantonment,” he shares stating how he thus sought admission in this South Campus college.

Venky was close to my home in Delhi Cantt... In those days all I did was play basketball and go back home straight from college.”

No conversation about the Delhi legacy is complete without a nod to its food. “I miss Delhi food the most. A typical day here for me would be going for a jog, eating breakfast at home, gaming with my friends, and going somewhere where there would be a lot of eating,” says Sood, adding, “Ah, those double-chicken, double-egg kathi rolls in Satya Niketan! And I love the milkshakes in Connaught Place. For gol gappas, I often head to Mandi House, and at the same place, I also indulge my sweet tooth with Indian delights, which are top-tier for me. Then, the momos at Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar are to die for. And no, not steamed momos... Woh toh healthy ho jaate hain na (smiles). If I’m on a cheat day, I would definitely go for tandoori or fried momos with mayo. I’m a South Delhi boy who loves sweets and can’t handle spice!”

