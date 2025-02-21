Lee Ji-ah breaks silence on late grandfather’s alleged pro-Japanese activities, family's inheritance dispute

Actor Lee Ji-ah has reacted to the controversy about her grandfather’s alleged pro-Japanese activities. As per Soompi, her agency BH Entertainment released a statement after reports surfaced that her father found himself in a legal dispute with his siblings. It was over a 35 billion won (approximately USD 24.4 million) land inheritance, reportedly left behind by her grandfather. (Also Read | Is Lee Min-ho dating 2NE1's Park Bom? Here's what his agency has to say) Lee Ji-ah spoke about her family in a new statement.

Lee Ji-ah issues statement over family row

Ji-ah's grandfather’s was reportedly classified as a pro-Japanese figure. The statement read, "Hello, this is Lee Ji-ah. I would like to express my stance regarding the recent reports. After much deliberation and caution, I have decided that it is my responsibility to set the record straight and gather my courage to speak out. I sincerely apologise for the delay in addressing this matter."

Lee Ji-ah on her family dispute

She continued, "1. Facts Regarding My Family Dispute: Since becoming independent at the age of 18, I have not received any financial support from my parents. As embarrassing as it is to say, due to complicated family circumstances, I have not been in contact with them for over 10 years. I was completely unaware of the disputed inheritance or the ongoing lawsuits regarding the land in question, and I have no involvement in these matters."

Lee Ji-ah on her grandfather

She also added, "2. My Stance on My Grandfather’s Pro-Japanese Allegations--My grandfather passed away when I was two years old, so I have no personal memories of him. I also grew up without any knowledge of his alleged pro-Japanese activities. In 2011, I first learned of this through news articles. Since then, I have visited the Center for Historical Truth and Justice multiple times, studying historical records to verify the facts."

The actor also said, "Through this process, I confirmed my grandfather’s donation records. Regardless of the historical context at the time, I believe that such actions cannot be justified for any reason. Furthermore, if the land in Anyang, which is at the centre of the current controversy, was indeed acquired during the Japanese occupation, I firmly believe that it should be returned to the state."

More about Lee Ji-ah's statement

"3. Final Remarks--I have never made any statements about my grandfather in the past, nor have I ever used my family background for promotional purposes. However, misinformation has spread online, falsely claiming that I once said, ‘I respect my grandfather.’ This is completely untrue, and I want to clarify this misunderstanding. Finally, I deeply acknowledge the historical wrongdoings of my grandfather. As his descendant, I sincerely apologise. Moving forward, I will continue to face historical truths with humility and live with a sense of responsibility. Thank you," concluded her statement.

About Lee Ji-ah

Ji-ah rose to fame with her role in the television drama The Legend (2007). Since then, she has been part of Beethoven Virus (2008), Athena: Goddess of War (2010), Me Too Flower (2011), Thrice Married Woman (2013), My Mister (2018), The Penthouse: War in Life (2020–2021), and Queen of Divorce (2024).