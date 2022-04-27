Lock Upp: Anjali Arora's mom fights with Azma Fallah's mother says her daughter 'gandi daliyan deti hai'

On Tuesday's episode of Lock Upp, close friends and family members of the contestants visited them. In the episode, Azma Fallah's mother slammed Anjali Arora, saying that she can't be trusted as a friend. Her statement made Anjali's mother angry and she said that Azma's mom should see that her daughter abuses everyone in the house. Also Read: Lock Upp: Azma Fallah's mom warns Munawar Faruqui his friends are plotting against him; says, 'sab plan bana rahe hain'

During the episode, Anjali's mother told her, "Maintain distance from Munawar. All your votes are going to him." Later, Azma's mother warned her daughter about her friends. She said, "Abhi thodi der pehle hi planning ho rahi hai, ki pehle isko (Azma) target karenge fir tumko, tumhara hi group. Isko pehle hatayenge. Baad mein fir tumko (planning was being done only a little while ago, that they will first target her and then you, your own group. They will remove her first, then you)." She told Munawar, “Tum bohot achhe ho. Sath achha nahi hai (You are a nice person but you keep a bad company).”

She then talked about Anjali, who has locked horns with Azma various times on the show. Azma's mother said, “Anjali ki toh naam ki dosti hai (Anjali is not a good friend)." Hearing this, Anjali's mother said, "Sabhi khel rahe hain. Ek ko badnaam kyun kar rahe ho? Khud ke ladki itni gandi gandi gaaliyan deti hai woh nahi dikh raha (Everyone is playing their game here so why are you defaming one person in particular? Your own daughter abuses in the house and you can't see that?)

Only eight players are left in the reality show. Apart from Azma and Anjali, the current players are Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, and Prince Narula.

