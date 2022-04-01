Lock Upp day 32: Mandana Karimi shares she was once arrested in Iran, 'was made to watch friends getting 85 lashes'

Mandana Karimi has opened up about the time when she was arrested during a visit to Iran, and was even made to watch her friends get lashed as punishment. She did not get the punishment because she was injured at the time and had undergone a surgery. Mandana was speaking to Payal Rohatgi on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. (Also read: Payal Rohatgi supports Will Smith over Oscar drama, takes a dig at Munawar)

Mandana and Payal were sitting together when Mandana said, "I went back to Iran for my friend's sister's wedding. So, I missed the wedding and then we were all to go to Shomal. It is a place near Tehran. ..you know like we go to Lonavala with friends here (it is that kind of a place). So, we went there and in the villa, they had a bike. I love riding bikes so I was playing around with the bike. While riding it, I had an accident at a turn. "

She added, "My knee was injured badly and the whole thing busted out. They had to put it all together and I was about to have a surgery. I could hear my friends talking and having full masti time as they waited for me to come out of the operation theatre. But, someone was watching us and realised 'ye log ka kuch nasha hai (these people seem to be intoxicated)'. When we were changing clothes, we felt a kick on the door and a woman cop - fully covered - came with a man and asked us 'get the f*** out. I was like 'Dude, what happened?' And, the guy who arrested us was one of the fellows who went to war. "

Mandana then revealed the punishment that the cops gave them. "He wanted to teach us a lesson and that guy made me watch my friends being lashed. All my friends got 85 lashes and they made me watch it as they could not lash me because I was (injured). He told me that I could not escape it all just because of the injury. I had to watch my friends getting the lashes. That was my jail experience. That is the reason I do not want to be in a country that treats its citizens like that."

Mandana is an Iranian. She has been in India for sometime now, but her family — mother, two brothers and a close friend – are at home in Iran.

