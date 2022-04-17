Lock Upp day 48 written update: 'Munawar Faruqui is ehsaan faramosh', says Anjali Arora

On Saturday's weekend special episode of Lock Upp, Anjali Arora labelled Munawar Faruqui as an ehsan faramosh person (an ungrateful person). Anjali was speaking as part of a task given to her by special guests who came on the show to celebrate five years of Alt Balaji. Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, and Divya Aggarwal, along with a few others, appeared on Saturday's episode as host Kangana Ranaut was also part of the episode. (Also read: Lock Upp day 47 written update: Saisha Shinde fights with Munawar Faruqui)

Asked to name the person who comes to her mind when hearing certain words, Anjali promptly named Munawar when given the word ehsan faramosh (ungrateful). She also named Saisha Shinde as double dholki (two-faced) and Payal Rohatgi as badtameez (rude). She also named Shivam Sharma a chapri (cheap). Earlier this week, Anjali had told Saisha that she has realised that Munawar takes her for granted and often orders her around.

Earlier on the show, Divya got Munawar to say pick lines for Anjali and herself. Munawar ran away after his pick-up line for Anjali. He told her, "I have heard you make 30 seconds' videos on social media. Try me, I last for 30 minutes."

Contestants were also asked to gift their co-contestants props laid out on a table. Munawar chose a bitter gourd for Payal and called her keechad (mud). “Ye zubaan ke saath winner nahi ban sakte. Badass hona zaruri hai lekin likeable hona bhi zaruri hai (It is essential to be likeable for you to be bad***. You cannot be a winner with such language).” In return, Payal called him a psycho and mentioned the time when he slapped himself. Munawar also called Payal "chudailon wali Payal jisse sab darte hain (a witch of whom everyone is scared)".

Payal said Munawar should not reach the finale and Anjali interrupted to say that she won't get to decide the finalists. Payal got angry and said, "Apne baar me lado, Munawar ko bol rahi hu. Kapde dhone se to bahar aapo pehle, kapde dhone se bahar nahi aate. Pura hindustan dekh raha hai kapde aur bartan dhone aye ho Munawar ke (Fight for yourself, I am talking about Munawar. Stop washing his clothes and utensils. The country is watching all you do is wash his clothes)." Payal also labeled Anjali as a doormat. Anjali dragged Payal's fiance Sangram Singh and said she'd never get married. "Please worry about your own marriage, Sangram Singh," Anjali told Payal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON