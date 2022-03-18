Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra picks Siddharth Sharma in first surprise eviction on Kangana Ranaut's show

Siddharth Sharma was chosen for eviction from the ongoing reality show Lock Upp after Kaaranvir Bohra opted to sacrifice him for his own benefit. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show and appears on the weekend episodes. Karan Kundrra is the jailor on the show currently and appears during weekdays. (Also read: Lock Upp: Sara Khan, Ali Mercchant try to resolve their issues with polite chat)

On Thursday's episode of Lock Upp, Kaaranvir Bohra was chosen to be sent to the "Jhol Ghar". After his team decided, Kaaranvir said, "Okay, so it is a team decision. I will be going to Jhol Ghar and I am ready for whatever I have to face there." When Karan Kundrra asked Kaaranvir to pick one safe contestant from the opposing team who should be evicted, he chose Siddharth Sharma. Kaaranvir was promised quality time with his family -wife Teejay Siddhu and their three daughters in exchange for the eviction.

Karan asked Kaaranvir, "If you choose to spend some quality time with your wife and kids, who (among those waiting outside) should be sent out of the jail right now?" Kaaranvir took Siddharth's name and said, "Siddharth. He belongs to the orange team and it is good if that team becomes weaker."

Soon after the episode was streamed online, fans started responding to the eviction. A fan of the actor wrote, "@altbalaji #SiddharthSharma was not made up for this #LockUpp game but please cast him in some of your show, he's good by heart. . #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #LockUppWithKaran." Another one tweeted, "This is wrong family se milne ke liye ye etne pyare #SiddharthSharma ko lockout kr dega gatiya chij h ye to ... #LockUpp. (It is wrong that such a lovely Siddharth Sharma was evicted just so he could meet his family)."

this is wrong

family se milne ke liye ye etne pyare #SiddharthSharma ko lockout kr dega



gatiya chij h ye to ... #LockUpp https://t.co/RwjkTS7MNI — Vikas Kr Jangra (@VikasKrJangra5) March 17, 2022

Another fan also wrote, "I really like Siddharth he is really sweet and kind. I hope he gets good projects after this #lockupp #siddharthsharma in punchbeat I saw him and his acting was amazing though his character was negative."

Siddharth will be sent out of the house after some time. Siddharth is best known for his performance in the TV show Puncch Beat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail