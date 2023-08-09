Made In Heaven season 2 drops early. Here's where to watch it

The much-awaited series of the month, Made In Heaven Season 2 premiered early as it is now streaming on Prime Video India. Directed by Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra and Neeraj Ghaywan, the series was scheduled to release on August 11 at midnight. Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur fight for love and money as they plan grander weddings in Made In Heaven 2 trailer Sobhita Dhulipala in a still from Made in Heaven.

Made In Heaven 2 releases early

Sharing the announcement, Zoya Akhtar who had directed the first season with Prashant Nair, Shrivastava and Mehra, dropped a glimpse of herself watching the show. She added, “Finally MIH S2 out now.”

Made In Heaven Season 2

Made In Heaven Season 2 stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Trinetra. Season two arrived after a long wait of four years. The first season of the show received critical acclaim and an International Emmy nomination for Mathur.

The premise revolved around two wedding planners and best friends, Arjun's Karan and Sobhita's Tara in an almost anthology-like series about different couples, their weddings and relationships.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the new season features the same cast – including Sobhita, Arjun, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi – and also introduces some new faces, such as Ishwak Singh and Trinetra.

Reema Kagti on Made In Heaven Season 2

Talking about the show, Reema Kagti told news agency PTI, “Shooting (the show) was very challenging. Made in Heaven is like a beast, so even without COVID-19, even season one, it had such a huge ensemble cast, every episode had a wedding. Shooting a wedding is like shooting action, it is pretty intense. When COVID-19 opened up, you could not have more than 50 people on set, but there is no day when you can shoot Made in Heaven with less than 50 people. The logistics, the number of locations, so many directors, and actors. Special mention to the production team, AD (assistant direction) team, this was a very wild beast to tame.”

“When we wrote season one, it was a huge experiment because there wasn't stuff like this out there. We had no idea what it was going to do. Once, it came out and went down so well, that added a lot of pressure to writing. You want to up your game, you want to come up with something better. We are carrying forward the same themes. We are seeing things through the lens of women in a patriarchal society. We are scratching the surface in terms of things that seem benign, but when you get into them, they range from not-so-benign to downright toxic. So, similar kind of themes but maybe we are going darker and dirtier,” she added.

