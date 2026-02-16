Madhuri Dixit dances with Jackie Shroff, leaves him blushing with Devdas dialogue as they reuinte for Kapil Sharma show

A video shared by a paparazzo shows Jackie and Madhuri twinning in black. While Madhuri looked stunning in a black and red dress, Jackie looked stylish in an all-black outfit, which he paired with a hat. They were seen dancing to Dev Anand and Kalpana's song, Are Yaar Meri Tum Bhi Ho Gazab from Teen Deviyan (1965).

Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff are all set to reunite and grace the couch of Kapil Sharma' s comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a leaked promo of the show, the duo is seen dancing together and having a fun conversation about working with each other.

The promo also showed Madhuri reciting her famous dialogue from Devdas to Jackie, "Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye… Hum to samjhe the boot, aap to dhadkan suna gaye!" Leaving him blushing. When Kapil asked Jackie if his blood pressure was fine? He replied, "no I am finding doctor Nene."

Jackie also revealed that he was never tensed about dancing with Madhuri because he knew everyone would just look at her and not him. He praised Madhuri, saying, "She is best, she is so immersed in her role, she's romancing." This was followed by Krushna Abhishek mimicking Jackie and Kiku Sharda turning into Chandramukhi from Devdas and dancing to Dola Re Dola.

The promo had fans in stitches and left them excited to see the duo back together. Madhuri and Jackie have worked together in films like Devdas, Tridev, Khal Nayak, Total Dhamaal, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Sangeet, 100 Days and more.

Before them, Shahid Kapoor along with his O Romeo team including Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri and Vishal Bhardwaj, graced the couch of Kapil Sharma's show. The Great Indian Kapil Show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guests. The show is available to watch on Netflix, with a new episode releasing every Saturday.

About Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit's upcoming work Madhuri is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie, Maa Behen. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharnaa Durga and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The dark comedy film is scheduled to release this year on Netflix, but the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle which also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and more in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.