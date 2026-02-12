Shahid Kapoor's reaction is priceless as Kapil Sharma asks him about Valentine's Day: ‘Bachchon ki mummy jo hein…’
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were the latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote their upcoming film O Romeo.
Actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of O Romeo, the romantic action drama directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Ahead of the release, he and co-star Triptii Dimri were guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Netflix India shared a teaser from the fun episode, where Kapil was seen teasing Shahid about receiving Valentine's Day messages even after getting married. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor on kids Misha and Zain growing up under spotlight: ‘Want them to stay as close to normalcy’ | Interview)
What Shahid said
Kapil asked Shahid, who stood beside Triptii, “Shaadi ke baad bhi kya DM aate he aapko(Do you still get messages even though you are now married)?” Shahid looked at Kapil and then replied, “Yaar abhi piche hum apne bachchon ke umar discuss kar rahe the (We were just discussing our children’s ages backstage)!”
Kapil quipped, “Bachchon ko kya pata chalta hain! Chote chote hain woh toh (What will the kids know? They are still too young)!” Shahid immediately responded, “Bachchon ki mummy jo hein unko kaafi pata chal jaata hai (The point is that the mother of children gets to know everything)!” Shahid was referring to wife Mira Rajput.
About Shahid and Mira
Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. While Shahid liked her from their first meeting, Mira took around six months to say yes to the marriage. The two share an age difference of 13 years. Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives. They keep on giving major couple goals through their social media posts, and public appearances.
About O Romeo
Meanwhile, Shahid will be back on the big screen with Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. It also features Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal.
O Romeo is billed as a modern, dark reimagining inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, set against a gritty and violent backdrop. The film explores themes of love, obsession, rage and betrayal, following Shahid’s character as he navigates a world consumed by brutality and emotional turmoil. O Romeo is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, with Rohan Narula as his co-writer. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the film, which will be released in theatres on February 13.
