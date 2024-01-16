close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Maharani 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti but in handcuffs, says ‘graduate hojayenge to kya hoga aapka’

Maharani 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti but in handcuffs, says ‘graduate hojayenge to kya hoga aapka’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 16, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Maharani 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti and Amit Sial's Naveen Kumar are all set to come face to face again in the show.

Huma Qureshi is back as Maharani aka Rani Bharti who has now cleared Class XII exams. The teaser of Maharani season 3 is out and shows her announcing it loud and clear: “Hum chauthi fail they to aap sab ki naak mein dum kar diye, graduate hojayenge to ka hoga aap sab ka (I made life difficult for you when I was just a school dropout, what will happen to you when I become a graduate).” Also read: Hansal Mehta reacts as Omar Abdullah objects to Maharani shoot at Jammu and Kashmir assembly: Why is it a shame?

Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti in Maharani season 3.
Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti in Maharani season 3.

The teaser description read: “Pareeksha ki tayyari hai jaari. Phir aa rahi hai #Maharani (we are prepared to face the exams as Maharani is coming once again)!”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

What's in Maharani season 3 teaser

The Maharani teaser opens with Amit Sial's Naveen Kumar saying during his speech at a function in the jail in Hindi, “Gandhiji used to say that one must hate the sin, not the sinner.” Amid chants of “Navin Kumar zindabad”, a woman approaches Amit Sial with a plate of halwa. Looking impressed, he asks the police officer accompanying him if the dessert is being distributed in the honour of his arrival or to celebrate the release of prisoners. The police officer informs him that the dessert is being distributed by Rani Bharti as she has cleared her Intermediate exam. Amit Sial puts back the plate into the tray on hearing about Rani Bharti.

The teaser then goes on to show Rani Bharti arriving at the jail in handcuffs. She can be heard warning her enemies about all that she would be capable of if she becomes a graduate.

Maharani

Maharani has been created by Subhash Kapoor and is directed by Saurabh Bhave. Subhash Kapoor has written the show along with Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh. It also stars Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah.

Huma plays a school dropout whose life takes a 360 degree turn when her husband and chief minister is sent to jail and she ends up heading the state government. In season 3, she is now back after completing her school education and prepping to do her graduation.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On