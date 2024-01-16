Maharani 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti but in handcuffs, says ‘graduate hojayenge to kya hoga aapka’

Huma Qureshi is back as Maharani aka Rani Bharti who has now cleared Class XII exams. The teaser of Maharani season 3 is out and shows her announcing it loud and clear: “Hum chauthi fail they to aap sab ki naak mein dum kar diye, graduate hojayenge to ka hoga aap sab ka (I made life difficult for you when I was just a school dropout, what will happen to you when I become a graduate).” Also read: Hansal Mehta reacts as Omar Abdullah objects to Maharani shoot at Jammu and Kashmir assembly: Why is it a shame? Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti in Maharani season 3.

The teaser description read: “Pareeksha ki tayyari hai jaari. Phir aa rahi hai #Maharani (we are prepared to face the exams as Maharani is coming once again)!”

What's in Maharani season 3 teaser

The Maharani teaser opens with Amit Sial's Naveen Kumar saying during his speech at a function in the jail in Hindi, “Gandhiji used to say that one must hate the sin, not the sinner.” Amid chants of “Navin Kumar zindabad”, a woman approaches Amit Sial with a plate of halwa. Looking impressed, he asks the police officer accompanying him if the dessert is being distributed in the honour of his arrival or to celebrate the release of prisoners. The police officer informs him that the dessert is being distributed by Rani Bharti as she has cleared her Intermediate exam. Amit Sial puts back the plate into the tray on hearing about Rani Bharti.

The teaser then goes on to show Rani Bharti arriving at the jail in handcuffs. She can be heard warning her enemies about all that she would be capable of if she becomes a graduate.

Maharani

Maharani has been created by Subhash Kapoor and is directed by Saurabh Bhave. Subhash Kapoor has written the show along with Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh. It also stars Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah.

Huma plays a school dropout whose life takes a 360 degree turn when her husband and chief minister is sent to jail and she ends up heading the state government. In season 3, she is now back after completing her school education and prepping to do her graduation.

