Maharani 3 trailer: Huma Qureshi is back as Rani Bharti, promises to seek revenge. Watch

The trailer of the third season of Maharani is here! On Monday, the makers released the highly anticipated trailer of the political drama series starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti. This time, she knows what she needs to do to exact revenge on her enemies, proclaiming it loud and clear that "Bandook kamjor log chalate hai, samajdaar log dimaag (The weak fire guns, the wise ones use their brains)!" Huma Qureshi in a still from Maharani 3 trailer.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Rani Bharti being cautioned by Amit Sial's Naveen Kumar in jail, where he jokes that she should consider going ahead with her education and complete her graduation and even do her PhD since she has to spend more than 15 years imprisoned. Rani takes the warning silently, even as she is questioned by the media for her actions in the past and if she cares for her children.

The surprise comes when Rani Bharti takes the call to get out of prison on bail. She seeks revenge on the men and will get to them by hook or crook. A subplot involving the trade of spurious liquor, and the simultaneous death of more than 50 people shakes things up. When Rani is questions whether she is seeking justice or revenge, she says that both the things mean the same to her.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, many fans left enthusiastic comments. One said, “Finally the wait is over, cannot tell how excited I am to see what happens next.” Another said, “Polarization, religious appeasement, opposition nexus, liquor trade, crime, politics, evil vs evil, vengeance. A well promising webseries to be.” A comment also read, “Finally much awaited series is here. Me & my mom are extremely excited for this season.”

Maharani has been created by Subhash Kapoor and is directed by Saurabh Bhave. Subhash Kapoor has written the show along with Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh. It also stars Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah. It releases on SonLiv on March 7.

