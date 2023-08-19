Meghan Markle, Harry need their Netflix series Heart of Invictus to be a success: ‘Will avoid creating new royal drama’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking forward to the release of their new Netflix show Heart of Invictus. Ahead of the release of the documentary on August 30, a report by The Mirrror claims how the couple is entering 'a new chapter of their lives' which is away from the royal drama, one that ensures that their new show is received by viewers ‘positively’. (Also read: Prince Harry has ‘zero communication’ with King Charles III and Prince William, claims royal expert) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AP Photo)

Harry and Meghan aiming for a new chapter

Heart of Invictus, their new documentary, follows international competitors at the Invictus Games, which is an event that was founded by Harry in 2014 and aids wounded and injured servicemen and women. Royal expert and PR expert Kieran Elsby has told The Mirror, "Harry and Meghan are in a new chapter of their lives, distancing themselves from their former roles as senior members of the royal family. Their professional pursuits have expanded to encompass a diverse array of initiatives, whilst some have worked, many have not."

Focus of Heart of Invictus to be on Invictus Games

Explaining further on how both of them are eagerly working to not get involved in any further royal drama and focusing on the documentary, she said, "It is critical that the public reception of Heart of Invictus enhances their public image in a positive light. If as expected the documentary focuses around the Invictus Games, as a whole they will avoid creating any new royal dramas. That in itself is a wise strategy."

About Heart of Invictus

Meanwhile, the trailer of Heart of Invictus was released on Wednesday. In the opening of the trailer, Prince Harry says, “It is here at the Invictus Games that you realize: Whatever you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level." The 5-episode series will chronicle the stories of competitors as they prepare for the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands. The event was ultimately delayed until April 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Harry said in a statement that read, "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

