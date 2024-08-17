Mirzapur star Rasika Dugal says she is tired of crying scenes, admits OTT has given her ‘a lease of life’

Rasika Dugal is not interested in doing the same crying scenes in every other project that is offered to her. The actor was in conversation with Indian Express, where she said that she would read a script backward, and sure enough there would be some crying scene in them. She also credited OTT space for providing her with a wider audience and reach in recent years. (Also read: Rasika Dugal: Streaming space is competitive in a healthy way) Rasika Dugal was last seen in Shekhar Home.

What Rasika said

During the interview, the actor shared, “There was a time I could read the script backward and know that in the last ten pages, there will be at least two crying scenes definitely for me. It has [changed], a little of that femme fatale has happened and I am happy about it.”

The actor also talked about the rise of streaming shows and how it has given her a wider reach. "Clearly the streaming services for a lease of life for me because there were many films that I had done which hadn’t seen the kind of release they deserved. There were many small films. Besides the fact that I got a lot of work, and through shows like Mirzapur I got to access a wide audience. This is when I felt that streaming services are a space for smaller films to find an audience,” she added.

More details

Rasika has acted in a number of critically acclaimed films including Qissa, No Smoking, Hamid and Manto. The actor got widespread attention for her role in the Prime Video show Mirzapur, where she played the character of Pankaj Tripathi's wife. She was also part of shows like Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime and A Suitable Boy. She was last seen in Sekhar Home, which stars Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey.