IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
web series

Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due

The actor feels nepotism might give you a break but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent.
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:03 PM IST

Streaming platforms are great for all creative minds, who dare to be different and earlier couldn’t tell their story on TV or in films,” feels Mona Singh, who is glad that a number of senior and theatre actors are coming back to the screen due to OTT.

“In films, there are only a handful of substantial roles for women but on the web, there are many women-centric shows. The platform welcomes all good actors. In fact, there are so many A-list actors, who are doing web projects as they are getting good roles including Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan,” says the actor, adding, “There is enough and more work for everyone. I believe, if you are talented, you will get your due. Never be insecure. I remember, when big stars were hosting on TV, people felt they were taking away opportunities of TV celebs but I never felt so. Similarly, models in the 90s would feel that film actors were showstoppers and getting their work but that’s not what I think. One has to be patient and not crib that, ‘Arre these big stars are now getting into OTT’.” Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.

Last year, Bollywood was subject to vilification and there was a lot of negativity surrounding the industry. Singh says while it did leave a bad taste, she doesn’t focus much on it. “People will say things. It is all about how you handle it, conduct yourself and who are you as a person. It depends on your personality and character. Such things happen everywhere –the corporate sector, airline sector, business etc. People talk about nepotism. Yes, it gets you a break, but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. If you talk about things in the industry like the casting couch and the industry being dirty, what did you do? Did you give in or did you fight? It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent. People who are bitter and unhappy, and not doing well, say these things. But there are many who are still struggling and believe in the industry, and will always get their due. Yes, it might be easy for actors from filmy background, but they, too, are judged constantly too. If you don’t prove yourself you are gone. Nothing in easy in life,” she philosophies.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
web series

Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor (Web Series) for his role Paatal Lok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
Amrita is happy that her latest web series, Jeet Ki Zidd, has been appreciated and that it inspired people as well.
web series

Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The actor says she had to work hard to break that image and was disappointed when she didn’t get good offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers.
Paul Bettany as The Vision in Avengers.
web series

Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
Amit Bhadhana recently became one of the few YouTubers to get 20 million plus subscribers on his channel.
web series

Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Comedian and social media personality Amit Bhadhana was one of the first to recently hit the 20 million subscriber mark on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kathryn Hahn debuts as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris appears as Spectrum
Kathryn Hahn debuts as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris appears as Spectrum
web series

WandaVision Ep 7: Agatha and Spectrum's debut floods the internet with memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:10 PM IST
WandaVision dropped its seventh episode today. The new episode was packed with a number of developments that left fans going gaga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
web series

Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The popular characters of television shows such as Qubool Hai, Jamai Raja etc, are back in new avatar with new story, but on a new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
web series

Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar who was seen in web series Black Widows and film Laxmii that opted for a direct-to-OTT release, says it is finally that people understood the worth of the web platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Known for his roles in OTT series ‘The Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992…’ and film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, actor Sharib Hashmi feels that finally he has arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
web series

Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Actor Sandhya Mridul has a couple of new series that she is going to be a part of and is looking forward to showcasing it to her audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pratik Gandhi garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in web series Scam 1992.
Actor Pratik Gandhi garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in web series Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Basking in the glory of multiple awards that he has been receiving, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi recalls how there was a time when he used to approach people and now the same set of people want to partner with him in some way or the other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's upcoming web series.
Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's upcoming web series.
web series

Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amyra Dastur has been a part of web shows such as Trip 2, Tandav and the upcoming Dongri To Dubai.
Amyra Dastur has been a part of web shows such as Trip 2, Tandav and the upcoming Dongri To Dubai.
web series

Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Acknowledging the contribution of OTT platforms in bringing about this change, the actor says that it has propelled amazing actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akanksha Puri will be seen next in a web series opposite Randeep Hooda.
Actor Akanksha Puri will be seen next in a web series opposite Randeep Hooda.
web series

Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Actor Akanksha Puri will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in a web series, Inspector Avinash, which is inspired by the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
web series

Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Simone Ashley, who is widely known for her role as Olivia Hanan on the Netflix dramedy series Sex Education, will play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
web series

Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming web series, Bombay Begums. The show is about five women's journey as they long for respect, love, money and power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP