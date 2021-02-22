Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due
Streaming platforms are great for all creative minds, who dare to be different and earlier couldn’t tell their story on TV or in films,” feels Mona Singh, who is glad that a number of senior and theatre actors are coming back to the screen due to OTT.
“In films, there are only a handful of substantial roles for women but on the web, there are many women-centric shows. The platform welcomes all good actors. In fact, there are so many A-list actors, who are doing web projects as they are getting good roles including Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan,” says the actor, adding, “There is enough and more work for everyone. I believe, if you are talented, you will get your due. Never be insecure. I remember, when big stars were hosting on TV, people felt they were taking away opportunities of TV celebs but I never felt so. Similarly, models in the 90s would feel that film actors were showstoppers and getting their work but that’s not what I think. One has to be patient and not crib that, ‘Arre these big stars are now getting into OTT’.” Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
Last year, Bollywood was subject to vilification and there was a lot of negativity surrounding the industry. Singh says while it did leave a bad taste, she doesn’t focus much on it. “People will say things. It is all about how you handle it, conduct yourself and who are you as a person. It depends on your personality and character. Such things happen everywhere –the corporate sector, airline sector, business etc. People talk about nepotism. Yes, it gets you a break, but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. If you talk about things in the industry like the casting couch and the industry being dirty, what did you do? Did you give in or did you fight? It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent. People who are bitter and unhappy, and not doing well, say these things. But there are many who are still struggling and believe in the industry, and will always get their due. Yes, it might be easy for actors from filmy background, but they, too, are judged constantly too. If you don’t prove yourself you are gone. Nothing in easy in life,” she philosophies.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'
- Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision Ep 7: Agatha and Spectrum's debut floods the internet with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox