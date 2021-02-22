Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due

Streaming platforms are great for all creative minds, who dare to be different and earlier couldn’t tell their story on TV or in films,” feels Mona Singh, who is glad that a number of senior and theatre actors are coming back to the screen due to OTT.

“In films, there are only a handful of substantial roles for women but on the web, there are many women-centric shows. The platform welcomes all good actors. In fact, there are so many A-list actors, who are doing web projects as they are getting good roles including Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan,” says the actor, adding, “There is enough and more work for everyone. I believe, if you are talented, you will get your due. Never be insecure. I remember, when big stars were hosting on TV, people felt they were taking away opportunities of TV celebs but I never felt so. Similarly, models in the 90s would feel that film actors were showstoppers and getting their work but that’s not what I think. One has to be patient and not crib that, ‘Arre these big stars are now getting into OTT’.” Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.

Last year, Bollywood was subject to vilification and there was a lot of negativity surrounding the industry. Singh says while it did leave a bad taste, she doesn’t focus much on it. “People will say things. It is all about how you handle it, conduct yourself and who are you as a person. It depends on your personality and character. Such things happen everywhere –the corporate sector, airline sector, business etc. People talk about nepotism. Yes, it gets you a break, but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. If you talk about things in the industry like the casting couch and the industry being dirty, what did you do? Did you give in or did you fight? It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent. People who are bitter and unhappy, and not doing well, say these things. But there are many who are still struggling and believe in the industry, and will always get their due. Yes, it might be easy for actors from filmy background, but they, too, are judged constantly too. If you don’t prove yourself you are gone. Nothing in easy in life,” she philosophies.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav