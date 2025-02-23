Munawar Faruqui's show Hafta Vasooli in trouble for ‘insulting religion, promoting vulgarity’; complaint filed

A complaint has been filed against stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui for his JioHotstar show Hafta Vasooli. Advocate Amita Sachdeva posted a copy of her complaint on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that a complaint has been filed for offending religious sentiments and promoting obscenity. (Also Read: Munawar Faruqui says people are jealous of 'those on top', fans feel it's 'support for Samay Raina') Munawar Faruqui is the latest comedian to have a legal complaint filed on him.

Legal complaint on Munawar Faruqui

The advocate posted screenshots of a mail seeking an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, as well as the IT Act and other relevant laws. The complaint alleges that the web show “insults multiple religions," “violates cultural values," and is responsible for “polluting young minds and society."

The caption written by the advocate reads, “Complaint Filed Against Munawar Faruqui (@munawar0018)! I have officially filed a complaint against habitual offender Munawar Faruqui, for his show "Hafta Wasooli" streamed on @JioHotstar, requesting an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, and 353, along with the IT Act and other relevant Sections for: Promoting vulgarity, Insulting multiple religions, Violating cultural values, Polluting young minds & society. The complaint has been sent via email and will be physically submitted & speed-posted on Monday. If no action is taken, I will approach the Court to ensure justice prevails!”

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had also demanded a ban on Hafta Vasooli. They wrote on X, “We demand an immediate ban on #HaftaVasooli airing on Jio Hotstar! In this show @munawar uses foul language, which is unacceptable for public viewing. It sinks moral values. Streaming platforms must act responsibly! @JioHotstar @MIB_India #JioHotstar_Ban_HaftaVasooli @UdayMahurkar @SachdevaAmita."

The show debuted on February 14 on the OTT platform.

India’s Got Latent row

Comedians in India have been under the scanner since Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, asked a contestant on Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?” Numerous FIRs have been filed against Ranveer, Samay and other influencers present in the episode with discussions held about it in Supreme Court. Samay removed all the episodes on the show from YouTube.