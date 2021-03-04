Namit Das: The real credit goes to the directors
‘A Suitable Boy’ actor Namit Das is happy essaying different characters in his recent OTT projects, from the mysterious role in ‘Mafia’ to the edgy character in ‘Arya. These different characters have given him a rounded image, he said.
These different characters have given him a rounded image, he said. Das is currently in Lucknow for Pushpendra Nath Misra’s next ‘Chuna’.
“Positive or negative, a character is a character. It’s all about a human being who is reacting to situation happening to him in the story. As Jawahar in ‘Arya’, the character was making wrong choice at right time! As an actor, it gave me a rounded personality with a 180-degree focal point and made people believe that he is beyond nice, cute and next-door guy,” the actor said.
2020 was a special year for him with three series and film ‘Bahut Hua Samman’.
“During the pandemic all the projects that came out were very special and unique in their own ways. People say it was a lucky year for me which makes me feel guilty as it was such a tough year for everyone. But then, I cut that guilt out and bow down to the universal forces and feel thankful that the release and timing of these shows was one after the other and worked in my favour,” he said.
The actor said that the confidence of having done good work in 2020 is also reflecting in the work he is doing now.
“I shot for film ‘Afata-e-Ishq’ (Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, Neha Sharma and Vikram Kochhar) which is releasing soon. I have completed a schedule of ‘Dunali’ which is completely different world of dacoits that we shot in Gwalior. Then I am shooting this project in Lucknow which I can’t talk about and have other things lined-up as well,” he said.
He said he feels blessed to have worked with great directors in his 19-year-old career. “I had the privilege of working with good bunch of directors — Mira Nair, Raj Kumar Gupta, Pradeep Sarkar, Rajat Kapoor, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ayan Mukherjee, Ram Madhvani. So, the real credit goes to the makers. Now, working with young directors is also a great fun,” he said.
Talking about Lucknow, he said the entire industry to coming to the state and the state capital to shoot. “Now, when someone comes tells that we are shooting in Mumbai it feels like…really! For me, I keep coming here for plays, music concert and last it was for shoot of ‘A Suitable Boy’ so it has become a home away from home for me. There is something special about Lucknow, that people here open their door for strangers and let them in,” he said.
