Neelam says she is 'stylist's nightmare': 'They'll tell me to open up neckline little bit, I'll go 'no no'

Neelam Kothari has been on an acting hiatus for more than 20 years. Though she wishes to make a comeback, she understands how the times have changed, including in the costume department.

Neelam Kothari was seen last year on the first season of Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In a new interview, Neelam said that she would mostly wear conservative outfits when she was actively working in the film industry, something her stylists have found bothersome.

"It was very different back in the day. You just had to look good. I mean, there was no concept for a particular look for a film. Obviously if you were playing a village girl i.e. a gaon ki ladki, there was a certain look but otherwise you had to just show up looking really nice and pretty," she told Filmfare about the attention given to film stars and their 'looks'.

"And, I remember this funny incident. My maasi used to do my styling and all my necklines in most of my movies were up till here (gestures to the top of her neck). My dresses were all long and very conservative. Now, I'm a stylist's nightmare. They'll tell me to open up the neckline a little bit and I'll go 'no no no no'! I'm still extremely conservative and I know what looks good on me, what's going to look nice," she added.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives followed the lives of four wives of film actors. There was Neelam, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who are married to Samir Soni, Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday respectively. A second season has also been announced.

Speaking about the new season, she said, "I think Season 2 is going to be a little more intrusive because they're going to scratch the surface a little bit more. People want to see more about the dynamic and emotions."