Netflix's Glass Dome: Release date, cast, and more about the new Swedish thriller

Blending haunting memories with a gripping present-day mystery, The Glass Dome is a chilling new Swedish thriller that delves into trauma, secrets, and the echoes of the past. Created by bestselling author Camilla Läckberg and directed by Lisa Farzanehand and Henrik Björn, the series follows a woman who returns to the very town where she was once abducted, now in search of a missing child. The Glass Dome is a Swedish thriller that explores trauma and mystery as Lejla returns to her hometown to find a missing child, echoing her own abduction.(@leoviosa/Instagram)

When will the Glass Dome release and where to watch?

Glass Dome was released on Netflix on April 15, 2025 and is available to watch for all those with a streaming service subscription. The thriller series is comprised of six episodes and all are release simultaneously for a binge watch.

Cast of the Glass Dome

The Glass Dome features a strong ensemble cast led by Léonie Vincent as Lejla Ness, a woman confronting the shadows of her past. Johan Hedenberg plays her adoptive father, Valter, a retired police commissioner, while Johan Rheborg portrays Tomas, Valter’s younger brother and an active police officer.

Minoo Andacheh steps into the role of Alicia, the missing child at the heart of the mystery, with Farzad Farzaneh and Gina-Lee Fahlén Ronander as her concerned parents, Said and Louise. The cast also includes Ia Langhammer as deputy sheriff Jorun and Seraphine Krystek as young Lejla.

What is Glass Dome about?

Criminologist Lejla returns to her hometown in the wake of her mother’s death but is soon thrown into the case of missing girl, Alice, who is her friend’s daughter. The case becomes personal to Lejla, who was abducted similarly in her childhood and continues to live with the scars of he incident. The story revolves around how Lejla fights her traumas to find Alice with a possibility to uncover the truth about her abduction, as reported by Netflix.