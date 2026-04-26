Nicole Kidman, 58, was hospitalised after filming pro-wrestling scene while down with flu for Margo's Got Money Troubles

A physically demanding wrestling scene has landed actor Nicole Kidman in the hospital, her co-star Nick Offerman revealed. Nicole recently filmed a pro-wrestling scene for the Apple TV series Margo's Got Money Troubles while suffering from the flu, following which she had to be taken to the emergency room. Nicole Kidman in a still from the Apple TV show Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Nicole Kidman hospitalised after filming Nick Offerman revealed to Page Six that the Oscar winner pushed through illness to complete the shoot for the April 22 episode. The scene required actual wrestling, but the team was unsure if Nicole would shoot as she was down with the flu. But the actor surprised the team by arriving on time as that was the only day they had at the location.

“It's about 8 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11 a.m., the word comes in: Nicole's coming. She was so sick. She was so pale, shaken. She just had the flu really so bad. Yet, she showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character,” Offerman recalled.

The downside of this was that after the shoot, Nicole had to be taken to the hospital. Offerman revealed, “Afterwards, she was literally taken to the hospital for an IV. And I just said to her, “I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman: you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value. It was so generous. It was astonishing.”

In the show, Nicole plays a wrestler named Lace. In an earlier interview, the actor had spoken about her fear of injuries. The 58-year-old said, “I was so scared about getting injured. When I got in the ring, I just went, 'OK, let's go.' Cause whenever I do something, I go, 'OK, I've gotta be really careful,' and then I just forget about any sort of protection in my body, and I go crazy.”