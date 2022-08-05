Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Nikita Rawal: I credit my comeback to OTT

Nikita Rawal: I credit my comeback to OTT

Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:27 PM IST
After the release of Amma Ki Boli in 2013, actor Nikita Rawal was not seen in the Hindi film space for long
Nikita Rawal’s next web series will be shot in Lucknow.
ByDeep Saxena

Post two back-to-back releases with an upcoming web-film and shoots lined-up, the actor is ready to bounce back and she credits the OTT space for her comeback.

“In between I was doing films down South. I have now shifted my focus on OTT as opportunities are huge, people are watching it and there is a comfort zone. Even if you do a feature film, you don’t know its fate in theatre and ultimately it comes on a streaming platform to find the audience. So, I am focusing on web-films and series as that’s the medium that brought me back in Hindi industry,” says the Black & White actor.

Rawal adds, “I will be starting my third series soon while my web-film is ready to release. It all happened due to OTT as a medium. I know there was a gap of work in Hindi film industry but I was able to get back here due to the web space.”

The actor was recently in Lucknow for her next project. “I will be returning this month-end for the shoot of my next series which is being directed by Sam Roy for a leading streaming platform. I am playing a doctor and the entire series is based around my character Shobha. My recent visit was with the team who were there for a recce. Creative team wanted me to get a hang of my character as well as pick up the correct accent.”

This will be Rawal’s third series. “My first one was Grey is the Colour (2021) with a cast of fine but not so known artistes. In Red I played parallel lead essaying the role of a cop. I believe that work will come to you if your craft is good. Besides audience the industry people too notice you. I have also shot for a music video Shy Shy Girl sung by newcomer Jyotsna. We are looking forward for a feasible release date after the series of festivals ahead. We shot for the song last month.”

For web-film Roti Kapda and Romance, Rawal is paired opposite Arshad Warsi and that is slated to be released later this year. “In South, I have done Agantha (2017), Surla The Hero (2018) and Yevdu (2019) and will be soon shooting my fourth film,” she says.

Talking about Lucknow she adds, “Two months back I was also in the city on a personal visit. I find reasons to visit the place and gorge on the galawati kebabs at Tundey. When I am not visiting for long then I ask my friends to get them for me.”

