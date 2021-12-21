No success is a solo accomplishment ever: Ravii Dubey

Actor-producer and writer Ravii Dubey is on cloud nine these days with his hard work paying off and accolades coming his way.

“When your work is accepted and appreciated its simply blissful. I started off 2021 with clear intentions that whatever work will come my way I will give it my best shot. And today, as we are about to wrap the year it’s amazing to see how my set goal has been fulfilled and is being rewarded. I don’t believe in number race and have always taken baby steps as I follow the saying ‘Keep your head in cloud but feet on the ground’. So, that’s how I move with plans in life,” says Dubey, who was in Lucknow to receive UPAA Award for his work in the recently released web series.

Looking back at the year, the Jamai Raja actor shares, “My wife Sargun (Mehta, actor) and I am are a unit so when we came up with our production house, we both agreed on one thing — that ours will be a company where every individual working or associated will be an equally important part of our team. Without team work nothing can be achieved — no success is a solo accomplishment ever!”

Dubey adds, “Our first TV production Udaariyan is topping the charts and my OTT debut show Matsya Kaand stands with over 100 million views. Also, Sargun’s film Qismat 2 did over the top business. So, all this is a pure team work where a large number people have given their sweat and blood to attain such rewards.”

The actor is all excited to celebrate his 39th birthday a day after. Talking about his plans, he adds, “Birthday’s always remind me of my roots. From where I started and today where I am heading to, I own it all. I am absolutely grateful for wherever I have reached and on whatever path I am on.”

The suave actor plans to come with a project focusing on the rich art and culture of Uttar Pradesh. “As I have my roots in Deoria so I always have it in my mind to give back to this state whatever I have gained from it. This will be my humble pay back. A lot of work is happening here but still much is left to be explored and that will be my focus as a content producer.”