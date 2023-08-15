Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 3 Ending Explained: What Happens at the End?

The new episode of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 is called "Grab Your Hankies." It was directed by Adam Shankman and written by Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky. the episode will be released on August 15, 2023, on Hulu. A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

The new episode is titled “Grab Your Hankies” with a description that reads “Oliver races to bring new life to his show; Mabel’s investigation into the murder collides with a surprising ally; Charles bonds with the cast; Loretta proves her voice is invaluable.”

Watch the trailer for the new season on YouTube down below.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 recap

Oliver's new Broadway show was canceled after the lead actor, Ben, died. Oliver and Howard tried to save the show by making it a musical. The producer, Donna, thought it was too expensive, but she gave Oliver 3 days to convince her.

Charles and Mable investigated Ben's murder. They thought he was poisoned and then strangled. They also thought the killer might have lost their handkerchief.

Oliver announced that the play was going to be a musical and Loretta was going to be the star. The cast was not happy about this and the first rehearsal was a disaster.

Mable went to Ben's place to investigate and met Ben's cameraman, Tobert. They watched a video of Ben arguing with an unknown person on the night of his death.

Charlie and the rest of the cast criticized Oliver's concepts. Oliver got angry and forced Loretta to stay in the show. She agreed to help him impress the producers.

The producers agreed to continue the show and Loretta decided to stay. Charlie asked Kimber to show him her handkerchief but she said she had lost it. This made Charles suspicious of her.

The police are still investigating Ben's murder, but Charles and Mable are determined to find the killer.

Only Murders in the Building synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Only Murders in the Building reads,

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

"Only Murders in the Building" has Steve Martin playing Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, along with other actors. The first season started on August 31, 2021, and you can watch it on Hulu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON