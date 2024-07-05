OTT releases this week: From Mirzapur 3 to Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth and doc on Taylor Swift

OTT releases this week: From a new season of Mirzapur to a Tamil language action thriller in Garudan and a documentary on the feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, take a look at what’s on offer this week. (Also Read: Mirzapur 3 review: This game of thrones has gone gore despite missteps) Streaming Now: The best OTT releases to add to your watchlist.

Srikanth (Netflix)

Rajkummar Rao essays the role of visually challenged industrialist Srikanth Bolla in this biopic drama directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Srikanth also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Mirzapur 3 (Prime Video)

After a long wait, the third season of Mirzapur is finally here! This season features Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma in led roles. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi also feature. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series also stars Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018, and season came in 2020. The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.

Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (discovery+)

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's high-profile feud over her music rights is the focus of this new docu-series premiering on discovery+ in India. It will examine the public quarrel between the pop superstar and the industry mogul, taking a deep dive into the $300 million dispute as Braun acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in June, 2019. The series will also explore Swift’s allegations that Scott blocked her attempts at acquiring the rights to her first six albums.

Garudan (Prime Video)

Garudan, starring Soori, Unni Mukundan and M. Sasikumar is based on an old saying about the three driving forces of men being land, wealth and women, and how that lead to their own destruction. Written by Vetrimaaran and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar, Garudan revolves around two childhood friends, Aadhi and Karuna, whose loyalty is changed by betrayal and greed.

Wild Wild Punjab (Netflix)

When a determined Rajesh Khanna a.k.a. Khanne (Varun Sharma), tries to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, his friends Maan Arora a.k.a Arore (Sunny Singh), Gaurav Jain a.k.a Jainu (Jassie Gill), and Honey Singh a.k.a Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) embark on a road trip to put an end to this break up. Filled with unexpected twists and turns, Wild Wild Punjab offers a fun ride. The film, which hits Netflix on July 10, is directed by Simarpreet Singh.