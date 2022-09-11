OTTplay Awards 2022 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon win major acting awards

The inaugural OTTplay awards were announced on Saturday, September 10. The first-ever pan-India OTT awards aim to celebrate the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors and filmmakers, from across the nation. The awards recognise the excellence of those who have kept us immersed in binge-worthy entertainment all throughout the year. The awards had nominees from various platforms in different languages. Also read: Deepak Dobriyal dedicates his OTTplay Award to Janhvi Kapoor

OTTplay Awards were selected by an esteemed jury comprising of key figures from the film fraternity and also esteemed veteran journalists. The jury included filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and actors Divya Dutta and Adil Hussain. Shows and films released between June 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 were eligible for the awards this year.

A look at the all the winners from the big night:

Category Winner Best Web Original Film - Popular Jai Bhim, Shershaah Best Web Original Film - Jury Dasvi Best Web Series - Popular The Family Man Best Web Series - Jury Tabbar OTTplay Readers' Choice Award: Best Series Vilangu Best Director (Film) Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) Best Director (Series) Ram Madhavani, Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma (Arya 2) Filmmaker of the Decade Pa. Ranjith Best Actor Male - Popular (Film) Kartik Aaryan (Dhamaka) Best Actor Female - Popular (Film) Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dilruba) Best Actor Male - Jury (Film) Arya (Sarpatta Parambai), Farhan Akhtar (Toofan) Best Actor Female - Jury (Film) Vidya Balan (Jalsa) Best Actor Male - Popular (Series) Tahir Raj Bhasin (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein) Best Actor Female - Popular (Series) Raveena Tandon (Aranyak) Best Actor - Jury (Series) Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man) Best Supporting Actor Male (Film) Satish Kaushik (Thar) Best Supporting Actor Female (Film) Neha Dhupia (A Thursday) Best Supporting Actor Male (Series) Parambrata Chatterjee (Aranyak) Best Supporting Actor Female (Series) Konkona Sen Sharma (Mumbai Diaries 26/11) Best Actor in a Comic Role (Film) Deepak Dobriyal (Good Luck Jerry) Best Actor in a Negative Role (Film) Harshvardhan Rane (Haseen Dilruba) Best Actor in a Comic Role (Series) Jameel Khan (Gullak 3) Best Actor in a Negative Role (Series) Kishore (She 2) Best Debut Male (Film) Abhimanyu Dassani (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) Best Debut Female (Film) Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi) Best Debut Male (Series) Kunal Kapoor (Empire) Best Story (Film) Mahesh Narayanan (Malik) Best Dialogues (Film) Kanika Dhillon (Haseen Dilruba) Best Story (Series) Charu Datta (Aranyak) Best Screenplay (Series) Pushkar, Gayathri (Suzhal) Best Dialogues (Series) Anirban (Mandaar) Excellence in Reality Fiction Masaba Gupta (Masaba Masaba) Best Onscreen Couple on OTT Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar (Little Things) Emerging OTT Star Male Priyadarshi (Unheard & Loser 2 ) Emerging OTT Star Female Dushara Vijayan (Sarpatta Parambarai) and Aishwarya Lekshmi (Kaanekkaane) Breakthrough Performance of the Year Male Guru Somasundaram (Minnal Murali) Breakthrough Performance of the Year Female Sara Ali Khan (Atrangi Re) OTT Performer of the Year Rajendra Prasad (Senapati) Best Chat Show Host on OTT Karan Johar Pioneering Contributions to New Wave Cinema Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty

