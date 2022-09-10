OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: First-ever pan-India OTT awards begin

The first-ever pan-India OTT awards are here in the form of OTTplay Awards 2022. The mega awards aim to celebrate the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors and filmmakers, from across the nation. The awards recognize the efforts and excellence of those who have kept us immersed in binge-worthy entertainment all throughout the year. A look at the winners, achievers, and trailblazers of the night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON