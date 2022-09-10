Home / Entertainment / Web Series / OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: First-ever pan-India OTT awards begin
OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: First-ever pan-India OTT awards begin

web series
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 07:52 PM IST

OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: The inaugural OTTplay Awards are underway in Mumbai. The awards will honour the best offerings in films and shows on the streaming platforms from across India. Check out the live updates here.

OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: The first-ever pan-India OTT awards are being presented on Saturday night.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
The first-ever pan-India OTT awards are here in the form of OTTplay Awards 2022. The mega awards aim to celebrate the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors and filmmakers, from across the nation. The awards recognize the efforts and excellence of those who have kept us immersed in binge-worthy entertainment all throughout the year. A look at the winners, achievers, and trailblazers of the night.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2022 07:52 PM IST

    Preeti Jhangiani at the red carpet

    Preeti Jhangiani arrives at the event.
    Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani strikes a pose at the event.

  • Sep 10, 2022 07:37 PM IST

    Kirti Kulhari calls OTT ‘a breath of fresh air’

    Kirti Kulhari, who has worked in shows like Humans and Four More Shots Please, praised streaming platforms and said that ‘OTT is like a breath of fresh air for people like me’.

  • Sep 10, 2022 07:17 PM IST

    Jaideep Ahlawat and Kirti Kulhari on the red carpet

    Jaideep Ahlawat and Kirti Kulhari on the red carpet.
    Four More Shots Please actor Kirti Kulhari and Pataal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat arrive at the event.

  • Sep 10, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    Dozens of shows, films competing

    Dozens of web series and films that released in the eligibility period are competing across over three dozen categories in the awards. Shows and films released between June 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 are eligible for the awards this year.

  • Sep 10, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    Meet the esteemed jury

    The nominees and some of the winners (jury categories) for the awards have been selected by a jury that includes filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and actors Divya Dutta and Adil Hussain.

  • Sep 10, 2022 06:48 PM IST

    OTTplay Awards launched with ‘one nation, one OTT award’ motto

    The inaugural OTTplay Awards will be given away on Saturday night and the nominees include films and web series from across India, in several languages and from over half a dozen different streaming platforms.

