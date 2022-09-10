OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: First-ever pan-India OTT awards begin
OTTplay Awards 2022 live updates: The inaugural OTTplay Awards are underway in Mumbai. The awards will honour the best offerings in films and shows on the streaming platforms from across India. Check out the live updates here.
The first-ever pan-India OTT awards are here in the form of OTTplay Awards 2022. The mega awards aim to celebrate the most compelling OTT films, shows, actors and filmmakers, from across the nation. The awards recognize the efforts and excellence of those who have kept us immersed in binge-worthy entertainment all throughout the year. A look at the winners, achievers, and trailblazers of the night.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 10, 2022 07:52 PM IST
Preeti Jhangiani at the red carpet
Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani strikes a pose at the event.
Sep 10, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Kirti Kulhari calls OTT ‘a breath of fresh air’
Kirti Kulhari, who has worked in shows like Humans and Four More Shots Please, praised streaming platforms and said that ‘OTT is like a breath of fresh air for people like me’.
Sep 10, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Jaideep Ahlawat and Kirti Kulhari on the red carpet
Four More Shots Please actor Kirti Kulhari and Pataal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat arrive at the event.
Sep 10, 2022 07:09 PM IST
Dozens of shows, films competing
Dozens of web series and films that released in the eligibility period are competing across over three dozen categories in the awards. Shows and films released between June 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 are eligible for the awards this year.
Sep 10, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Meet the esteemed jury
The nominees and some of the winners (jury categories) for the awards have been selected by a jury that includes filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and actors Divya Dutta and Adil Hussain.
Sep 10, 2022 06:48 PM IST
OTTplay Awards launched with ‘one nation, one OTT award’ motto
The inaugural OTTplay Awards will be given away on Saturday night and the nominees include films and web series from across India, in several languages and from over half a dozen different streaming platforms.