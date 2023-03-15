Home / Entertainment / Web Series / OTTplay Premium unveils its 16th OTT platform, manoramaMAX

OTTplay Premium unveils its 16th OTT platform, manoramaMAX

OTTPlay has added another OTT Platform to its list: ManoramaMax. Check out payment plans and more.

ManoramaMax is the latest OTT platform to join OTTPlay.
OTTplay Premium, India's first AI-powered OTT subscription, recommendation and content discovery platform, has announced its 16th OTT partner - ManoramaMAX, the first Malayalam-only OTT that delivers the latest movies, TV serials, programmes, web-series, and news from the home of of MM TV (Malayala Manorama Television). OTTplay Premium, in collaboration with ManoramaMAX, intends to cater to Malayalam audiences' taste palates by providing video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming services of Malayalam movies, MAX Exclusives, and early access to Mazhavil Manorama programmes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO – OTTplay said, “We are concentrating our efforts on expanding our pan India presence, with the goal of capturing a share of the rapidly expanding OTT aggregator platforms across languages. With this collaboration, we are aiming to provide a substantial Malayalam content slate to our audience. In accordance with this approach, we aim to offer our OTT viewers with a wide and exclusive content slate in multiple languages. We are collaborating with the most creative OTT platforms to offer a plethora of exclusive content."

Below is the subscription pack details which includes ManoramaMAX and other 15 apps.
Mr. P R Satheesh, CEO - MM TV Ltd said, "MM TV is glad to partner with OTT Play in distributing manoramaMAX to its end users. manoramaMAX is the number one OTT in Malayalam with a significant base in Kerala who keep engaging with the platform enjoying over 400 blockbuster movies and 20,000 hours of entertaining content, live news and exciting exclusive web-series. We look forward to a great innings with OTT Play spreading the magic of ManoramaMAX." OTTplay Premium provides a range of OTT platforms, such as Sony Liv, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play,

SunNxt, Hallmark Movies Now to name a few. In addition to ManormaMax, users can get access to 15 additional OTT platforms through OTTplay Premium subscription. The subscription would enable viewers to stream content directly on the platform - thus offering a one-stop OTT destination.

