Panchayat actor Sanvikaa on post about not being treated equally in entertainment industry: 'I've to fight for respect'

Panchayat actor Sanvikaa has opened up about her recent cryptic post about not being treated equally in the entertainment industry. Speaking with Screen, Sanvikaa said that she still stands by it. She added that if she were to compare herself with "the other person," then while "they are given respect naturally," she has to "keep proving and fighting for it."

Sanvikaa on facing discrimination in entertainment industry

Earlier this month, Sanvikaa had talked about wanting to be an "insider or maybe from a very powerful background" in a cryptic note on Instagram. Talking about it, she now said, "I still stand by it, but I don’t want to talk much about it. But, it does get easier if you come from a certain backdrop. Everyone has their own fight... In each stage of your life as an actor, there will be different kinds of battles.”

Sanvikaa on having to prove herself for respect

She also said, “The context where it came from was that at least you don’t have to fight for basic things like respect and being treated in a little equal way, which others are given by default. If I compare myself with the other person, they are given respect naturally. I have to keep proving and fight for it, then I am given that thing.”

What did Sanvikaa say earlier in her cryptic post

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki in the comedy-drama series, said that if she received what she wished for, her "battles would have been lesser". She wrote, "Sometimes I wish I was an insider or maybe from a very powerful background, things would have been so much easier (maybe, I don't know). As basic as getting respect and being treated as an equal. The battles would have been lesser. Hanging on... (smiling emoji)."

Apart from Panchayat 2, she has also starred in the web series Lakhan Leela Bhargava and Hajamat. Season four of Panchayat premiered on Prime Video on June 24. The season saw the return of Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.