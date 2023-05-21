Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sarcasm alert! Priyanka Chopra's show ‘Citadel’ takes a royal dig at Princess Kate amid friendship with Meghan

Sarcasm alert! Priyanka Chopra's show ‘Citadel’ takes a royal dig at Princess Kate amid friendship with Meghan

ByPaurush Omar
May 21, 2023 12:02 PM IST

While Meghan has found solace in her friendship with Chopra Jonas, rumors of tension between her and Kate have persisted

In a surprising twist, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new series, Citadel, has raised eyebrows with a crude joke about none other than Princess Kate. The spy thriller, which premiered on Prime Video, centers around the lives of two former spies played by Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as they navigate their past and confront a notorious crime organization.

In the third episode of the series, Chopra Jonas' character, Nadia Sinh, instructs her partner Mason Kane to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto to negotiate a deal with the military. During this crucial scene, Basto throws a jab at Princess Kate, implying that seeking an audience with the chief of armed forces is as futile as attempting to gain intimate knowledge of the Duchess of Cambridge.

The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge

The controversial joke has sparked speculation and controversy, with neither Prime Video nor Chopra Jonas addressing the matter. Princess Kate, who became the Duchess of Cambridge upon her marriage to Prince William in 2011, has remained silent on the issue.

What adds fuel to the fire is Chopra Jonas' close friendship with Meghan Markle, Kate's sister-in-law. The actress, who attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, has been a vocal supporter of the Duchess of Sussex, praising her as a relatable, ambitious, and influential role model.

While Meghan has found solace in her friendship with Chopra Jonas, rumors of tension between her and Kate have persisted. In his memoir, Prince Harry hinted at the strain caused by constant media comparisons between the two women, suggesting that it made Kate uneasy. He also recounted an uncomfortable moment when Meghan borrowed Kate's lip gloss, revealing a subtle discomfort between the two.

As the controversy continues to swirl, Princess Kate has not responded to the speculation surrounding her relationship with Meghan or the crude joke made at her expense in Citadel. The question remains whether this incident will further fuel the alleged feud between the two duchesses or be dismissed as a passing jab in the tumultuous world of Hollywood.

(Source: US Weekly)

