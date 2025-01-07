Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung-pyo's agency to take legal action against 'malicious' rumours: We'll respond without leniency

Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung-pyo's agency CL& Company has reacted to "malicious" rumours calling them false. As per Soompi, the agency has said that it will "respond to all illegal activities with strict legal measures without any settlements or leniency". (Also Read | Blackpink's Jennie takes legal action against imposter claiming to be her father) Go Kyung-pyo made his acting debut in 2010.

Go Kyung-pyo's agency responds to rumours about him

The full statement read, "Hello, this is CL& Company. Recently, false information regarding our artist Go Kyung-pyo is being recklessly circulated and reproduced online and on social media. This constitutes a serious criminal act that damages the artist’s reputation and character."

"As such, we are continuously monitoring the situation and plan to take strong legal action against malicious slander, the dissemination of false information, and its reckless reproduction. Following this notice, we will respond to all illegal activities with strict legal measures without any settlements or leniency. Moving forward, we will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artist and for fans who support him. Thank you," concluded the note.

What was the rumour

As per biz.chosun.com, the rumour was that Go Kyung-pyo clicked nearly 20 photos with a woman at an unmanned photo shop in Busan. The report also said that the actor had "physical contact" with a woman at the photo studio.

About Go Kyung-pyo's projects

The actor made his acting debut in 2010 and became a cast member of the live sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live Korea for its first three seasons. After that, he featured in Standby (2012), My Cute Guys (2013) and Naeil's Cantabile (2014). He gained recognition for his role in Reply 1988 (2015–16).

Since then, he has starred in Don't Dare to Dream (2016), Chicago Typewriter (2017), Strongest Deliveryman (2017), and Cross (2018).

After two years, Kyung-pyo made his comeback in the 2020 drama Private Lives. He also starred in three films in 2022--Decision to Leave and 6/45 and Seoul Vibe. Fans also saw him in Love in Contract, Connect and Frankly Speaking.