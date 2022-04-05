Exclusive! Roadies OG Rannvijay Singha, Raghu- Rajiv reunite; Gauahar Khan joins in

ooks like actor-TV host Rannvijay Singha is returning to the iconic trio he was once a part of! Not too long after bidding adieu to his 18-year stint on Roadies, Singha is set to reunite with television personalities Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman for a dating reality show that the brothers are producing for an OTT platform.

Interestingly, Singha had started his career as a contestant on the same adventure reality show, which was the brainchild of the brothers. He’ll team up with them after 12 years.

Furthermore, we’ve learnt Singha will be joined by actor Gauahar Khan, who has earlier been a part of popular reality shows. The two will host the show, which will have civilians as contestants.

A source close to the production reveals, “It’s a show that will be divided into two phases. The initial phase will see contestants falling in love and the latter will be about them maintaining the relationship. The team has already wrapped up the shoot. Also, Raghu and Rajiv have been closely involved with the project, so much so that they have personally taken the auditions of the potential contestants.”

Singha, when asked about the development, says, “I am in no position to say anything about this, so I cannot comment on it.” Meanwhile, Lakshman and Khan maintain a “no comment” stance.