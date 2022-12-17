Sachin Vidrohi: Rejections and life experiences helped me succeed

Kota Factory actor Sachin Vidrohi decided to pursue full-time acting after completing his engineering degree.

“Just like my surname, I am a rebel at heart and believe in trying to my best capacity even if I fail. It’s better this way than repenting rest of my life for not taking that one chance to live my passion,” says the actor.

Vidrohi feels his education and rejections have helped him score in his work. “My knowledge in science helped me big time shaping my roles — be it a tuition boy in Flames or problem-solving student in Kota... Such life experiences helped me a lot. Besides, I have faced rejections many a times but learned from it all.”

He adds, “I tried for National School of Drama thrice but could not succeed. But I kept on doing theatre during my engineering days and after that as well. By the time I landed in Mumbai in 2019, I had featured in three web-series and four short films. That too was not an easy road.”

The actor explains, “I auditioned for Saqib Saleem’s friend’s role in Kakuda but could not get through. Eventually I got another role in the same film. Initially, I have started my career with one scene roles and then did characters that had barely few scenes. So, I used to prepare myself thoroughly for that one small window as if it was a last chance and had no choice but to hit a six...it paid!”

Now, Vidrohi is getting better and bigger roles. “In the show Nished-2, I played a parallel lead. I have shot for Tigmanshu (Dhulia) sir’s Garmi based on college politics. I have a good role to look up to. Kakuda too has a noticeable role. So, things are working my way,” says the actor, 27.