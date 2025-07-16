Samay Raina avoids questions on row over joke on disability: ‘Aapko thodhi kahenge’

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities. However, the comedian chose not to comment on the allegations, stating that he would reserve his statement for the court. Samay Raina while appearing before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against him and four other social media influencers for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Samay avoids making a comment

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing Samay arriving at Court 2 of the Supreme Court, where he was approached by reporters seeking his response to the allegations against him.

Samay avoided responding to the media's queries about the allegations, instead choosing not to engage. “Wahin kahenge na, aapko thodhi kahenge (Whatever I have to say, I’ll say in court, not to you),” Samay is seen responding in one video.

In another clip, when a reporter asked Samay if he'd like to say something about the allegations, he responded with a witty remark. “I support (YouTuber) Mohak Mangal.” After his brief exchange with the media, Samay's lawyer escorted him inside the courtroom, requesting reporters to refrain from asking further questions about the case.

Later on Tuesday, Samay took to Instagram Stories to post a picture with lawyer Himanshu Shekhar, calling him his “main man”.

Samay’s legal woes

On Tuesday, Samay and four other social media influencers appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi recorded their presence and directed them to file their replies to the petition.

They are accused of poking fun at the disabled and those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and blindness. They were directed to again appear in-person on the next hearing. The top court, however, allowed influencer Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai to appear virtually owing to some physical condition.

The social media influencers were asked to file their replies within two weeks beyond which they won't get any extension. Besides Samay, the apex court had issued notice to four other influencers Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Earlier this year, Samay was also booked by Maharashtra and Assam police over derogatory comments on his YouTube show India’s Got Latent along with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. On Tuesday, Samay also appeared before the National Commission for Women and submitted a written apology over remarks deemed disrespectful to women in the show.

The NCW summoned Samay over objectionable content in the programme aired on an online platform. During the hearing before NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar, Samay expressed regret for his comments and assured the Commission that he would avoid such statements in the future, according to a statement. He also agreed to create content that upholds the dignity of women and spreads awareness about their rights and respect, the NCW statement added.

The YouTube show was taken down in February, and Samay issued a public apology, saying he regretted any unintended harm caused.

(With PTI inputs)