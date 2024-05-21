Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on making Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan

Bhansali spoke about Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic, Inshallah

Bhansali said, "Now, as the 4th, 5th, and 6th unfold, you'll get to know, right now, I can't speak. I really don't know what I'll make, when I'll make it, it's a very spontaneous decision. I'll be making Gangubai, and suddenly, I put the script down and say, Ram Leela. So I'll be suddenly making Inshallah, and I'll say No, Gangubai (Kathiawadi). So I feel it's about the inner calling of the filmmaker, the inner calling that comes from deep down that 'ye banao (make this)'."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, "Then I am full on onto the project, then I am into the film, and I am making it like it's me, my soul has to survive, us kisam ki (that kind of) commitment! It's with everything, so I can't make a film with because it sounds good on the paper or it's a good cast, it has to come from deep within to want to make the film, so what I'll make (I don't know)."

What Bhansali said about Heeramandi recently

Bhansali, while reflecting on his journey, spoke about his childhood visit to a film studio, igniting his passion for storytelling. "I wanted to make it 18 years ago. Then I thought there was another film to be made, then another film to be made. But this was always on my list of wanting to have to make it one day. After every film, Heeramandi would come out, and I would say once again, wait, it's too vast," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

"It's too epic - too much of an epic to be made into two or two and a half hours. Then we thought we'd make it into two parts. It's difficult to make a series, but we've made it, and I have enjoyed it. I'm glad and thankful to God that we made it. 14 years of planning, 18 years of living with it, and two years of designing, so it's a lot of work that has gone into it," he added.

Bhansali's recent project

Recently, Bhansali debuted in the OTT world with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.

He recently announced Love & War with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.