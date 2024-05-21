Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on making Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan
Sanjay Leela Bhansali said the urge to make a good film has to come from “deep within”. He added that making a film is a “very spontaneous decision”.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has spoken about filming his once-announced projects, a biopic of Sahir Ludhianvi, and Inshallah. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Bhansali said he doesn't know "what I'll make, when I'll make it". He added that it's about the "inner calling of the filmmaker that comes from deep down". (Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali says tawaifs fascinate him, not ‘women standing in line for ration’)
Bhansali spoke about Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic, Inshallah
Bhansali said, "Now, as the 4th, 5th, and 6th unfold, you'll get to know, right now, I can't speak. I really don't know what I'll make, when I'll make it, it's a very spontaneous decision. I'll be making Gangubai, and suddenly, I put the script down and say, Ram Leela. So I'll be suddenly making Inshallah, and I'll say No, Gangubai (Kathiawadi). So I feel it's about the inner calling of the filmmaker, the inner calling that comes from deep down that 'ye banao (make this)'."
He added, "Then I am full on onto the project, then I am into the film, and I am making it like it's me, my soul has to survive, us kisam ki (that kind of) commitment! It's with everything, so I can't make a film with because it sounds good on the paper or it's a good cast, it has to come from deep within to want to make the film, so what I'll make (I don't know)."
What Bhansali said about Heeramandi recently
Bhansali, while reflecting on his journey, spoke about his childhood visit to a film studio, igniting his passion for storytelling. "I wanted to make it 18 years ago. Then I thought there was another film to be made, then another film to be made. But this was always on my list of wanting to have to make it one day. After every film, Heeramandi would come out, and I would say once again, wait, it's too vast," he was quoted by news agency ANI.
"It's too epic - too much of an epic to be made into two or two and a half hours. Then we thought we'd make it into two parts. It's difficult to make a series, but we've made it, and I have enjoyed it. I'm glad and thankful to God that we made it. 14 years of planning, 18 years of living with it, and two years of designing, so it's a lot of work that has gone into it," he added.
Bhansali's recent project
Recently, Bhansali debuted in the OTT world with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.
He recently announced Love & War with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.
