Sarah Jessica Parker responds to people hate-watching And Just Like That: ‘I don’t really care’

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker, widely recognized for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City universe, has responded to the mixed reactions surrounding the reboot And Just Like That, and has a message for all the people who love to “hate-watch” the show. Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis were seen in the reboot, And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker responds to the hate

During an interview with New York Times, Sarah, who has played Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City franchise for the past 27 years, responded to viewers who love to hate-watch the series’ latest reboot, And Just Like That.

The series ended with a finale airing on August 14. After the finale, the actor spoke to the publication, saying she doesn’t pay much thought to the haters.

“I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that. We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real. I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful,” she said.

That being said, the actor is satisfied with the ending of the series. When asked if she liked the decision to wrap up the role of Carrie on her own, she shared, “Absolutely. I feel good about her. I think she’s set up pretty well.”

Regarding the haters, Sarah, in an interview to People, said, “I think you’re going to perhaps read things or hear things that don’t always feel great. When you’re part of a community, people are going to have a lot of feelings. And it doesn’t mean that a feeling can’t change, it’s a reaction. We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it’s not for us to police or try to correct them.”

More about And Just Like That

The series follows Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis' Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes as they navigate all of life's ups and downs as women in their 50s. The show first premiered on HBO Max in December 2021. It concluded with its season 3 on August 14.

The series was a spin-off of Sex and the City, which ran from June 1998 to February 2004. The show followed the three friends along with Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. The popularity also led to two films, 2008's Sex and the City, and its sequel two years later, and a series, The Carrie Diaries, which ran from 2013 to 2014. The Sex and the City universe is based on Candace Bushnell's newspaper column and 1996 book of the same name.