Sex Education: What's next for Otis and Maeve in season 4? Asa Butterfield has this prediction

Sex Education is yet to announce a season 4. However, with the way events unfolded in third season, not only fans but even actor Asa Butterfield hopes that the Netflix series returns with more episodes.

Asa plays Otis on Sex Education. Otis shares a unique bond with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey on the show

Sex Education season 3 spoilers ahead:

Although season 3 finally had the duo confessing their love for each other, Maeve decides to leave for the US for a rare education opportunity. Speaking about the season finale, Asa told Entertainment Tonight that he wasn't sure as to how the plot would proceed but hopes that Otis and Maeve do reunite.

“They both still got a lot to learn, and who knows what Maeve will discover in America. They’re both so young. It’s like, ‘Who the hell knows, really?’ So I feel like if I predict it, it’s just going to go the opposite way, so I’m not going to say anything,” he said.

However, he did reveal how he wishes the relationship pans out. “I would like to see it, even if it doesn’t work out in the end. I mean, they are young. It probably won’t,” he says. “But I’m interested to see what would happen,” he said.

“I would like to see them...look at the bigger picture. To explore themselves and to be more focused either on their relationship with themselves or their platonic relationships with their friends and family,” Asa told Elle in another interview.

Meanwhile, Emma Mackey seems to have hinted at her exit from the show. In an interview with Hunger, Emma said that she can't pretend to be 17 forever and understands that the Netflix series comes with a use-by date.