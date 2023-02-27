Shah Rukh Khan knew the name of every single person on my crew: The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra

Smriti Mundhra, who helmed The Romantics on Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films, interviewed numerous A-list stars for the Netflix docu-series. The director spoke with several actors who had appeared in Yash's features including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. For the latter's segment, Smriti had gone to shoot at his Mumbai home and went away impressed with his manners and the way he treated her film crew. (Also read: Here's why Ted Sarandos wants to make YRF series The Romantics 'mandatory viewing' for all Netflix employees)

The Romantics also features an exclusive interview with Yash's son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh has worked with Aditya in a number of films including the iconic romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). The Pathaan actor spoke about his close relationship with both directors and the production house, Yash Raj Films.

In an interview for her YouTube channel, Smriti told Sucharita Tyagi her experience of filming inside the actor's study at Mannat. She said, "This is really like indicative of Shah Rukh Khan and who he is a person, is the hospitality was A-plus. I mean, there were people who helped us get situated. We had our camera crew and everyone there who can handle all of the lighting and do all of that but there were snacks available to us."

She continued, "Chai was served and then the best thing that I would say that really was like a lesson to me, to be honest, was when he walked in the room, he knew the name of every single person on my crew, and he'd shake everyone's hand and he greeted every one by name and I was like, I don't know if I can do that. I don't know if I'm that on top of it that I walk into a room and I know everybody's name and who am I compared to Shah Rukh Khan. He was very respectful of everyone's craft and their time and it was just A-plus."

Smriti, who is the daughter of filmmaker Jag Mundhra, has previously co-directed the documentary A Suitable Girl. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject for St Louis Superman in 2020. Smriti is also the executive producer and creator of Netflix's reality series Indian Matchmaking.

