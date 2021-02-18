Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller series
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his foray into the OTT space with a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK, which will have their trademark dark and wry humour. The yet-to-be-titled show, co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal, will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
In a statement, Shahid said that he wanted to work with Raj and DK for quite some time. “My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them,” he said, adding, “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”
Raj and DK said that they are trying to raise the bar with this new show. “For us, the objective is always to challenge ourselves to do better with every film or series we do. This is our favourite script and has truly been a labour of love. We found a perfect match in Shahid! He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with! The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing,” they said in a statement.
Also read: Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'
Shahid will be seen next in Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, as a former cricketer who returns to playing in his mid-30s. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the Telugu original, is directing the Hindi version as well. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will also star in the film.
Jersey is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 (Diwali). The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Prithviraj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe
- Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: A lot of actors get caught up in their image; I don’t want to be that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox