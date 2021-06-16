Sharad Kelkar on Family Man 2 controversy: To criticise, it takes nothing, to create, it takes a lot

Actor Sharad Kelkar is completely “satisfied” with the response to his latest web show, The Family Man 2. While a lot of questions from the first season were answered in this, the sole question unanswered belonged to this track: What happened between him and Suchi (Manoj Bajpayee’s wife in the series, a character played by Priyamani) in Lonavala? Social media is full of questions and memes.

“It’s a mystery, wait for the third season, the actor chuckles, adding, “To be honest, we’ve not started yet, so I don’t even know.”

Talking about the overwhelming response the show is getting, Kelkar says he did anticipate it, and was sure because things were “bigger and mature” this time around.

“The writing, Raj & DK (directors)... it had a different class to it. It actually dropped on the OTT platform a day before (than it was meant to release). I didn’t read the reviews immediately, and got done watching the show the next afternoon. Everybody has done such a brilliant job,” he says.

The actor further shares that when he watches content, “it’s regardless of whether I’m there in it or not, and I watch it unbiased and more critically”.

The release of the second season was also met with some resistance, and there were calls for ban as well, as some people felt that it portrayed Tamilians in a negative light. Kelkar says these things keep coming up.

“To criticise something, it takes nothing. But to create something, it takes a lot. Obviously, the makers are educated and learned people, they’ve seen the whole world and will incorporate that. It was carefully written. Aisa nahi hai ki mann mein aaya aur likh diya,” he asserts.

Stating that whatever people in cinema or on the web is mostly “fictional”, Kelkar goes on to cite a rather relatable example: “Daadi kehti hain raat ko, ‘So ja, varna bhoot aa jaayega’. Will you say, ‘Daadi, ban horror stories’? It’s stupidity. Nobody is abusing anyone, or taking someone’s name, then why should anyone be against anything.”