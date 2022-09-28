Sonakshi Sinha slapped someone in court for saying her Dabangg dialogue; asks ‘thappad se darr nahi lagta?’ Watch

Actor Sonakshi Sinha made the courtroom khamosh on the show Case Toh Banta Hai. The actor will be seen in an upcoming episode of the series that will premiere on Amazon miniTV on September 30. On Wednesday, a promo of the episode dropped featuring the actor. Sonakshi was seen slapping comedian Paritosh Tripathi, after he said her famous dialogue from the 2010 film Dabangg. Also read: Kareena Kapoor channels Geet from Jab We Met on Case Toh Banta Hai

In the short clip, Sonakshi is seen challenging Partitosh, who was in character, to say her dialogue, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab (I am not scared of getting slapped).” Once he said it, the actor gave him a tight slap, after she asked him, “Nahi lagta (it does not hurt)?”

On the show, Sonakshi, who was dressed in a purple pantsuit, faced several allegations against her. One of them being – she always copies others. Comedian Sanket Bhosale accused her of copying him by saying that Sonakshi cried after she was born, something he said she did only because he had done it.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a comedy show starring actor Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer, and actor Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media personality and actor Kusha Kapila is seen as a judge, who decides the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, also feature in various avatars.

Sharing her excitement for her episode on the show, Sonakshi said, “I'm super thrilled to be a part of India's first official court of comedy through Case Toh Banta Hai! Taking my traits and characteristics and giving it a humorous spin is extremely novel and audiences are going to love it! I was actually quite intrigued with the ilzams (crimes) that I was going to be accused with. But the moment I saw the set-up, Riteish, Varun and Kusha, I was like, this is going to be super fun, bring it on.”

Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in 2010 with Dabangg. She will be next seen in Double XL. Directed by Satramm Ramani, it also stars Huma Qureshi. It is scheduled to be released on October 14.

