Special Ops 2 Twitter reviews: Fans praise Kay Kay Menon's performance, call every minute of the show ‘gripping’

Special Ops 2 Twitter reviews: Fans were eagerly awaiting the return of Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2. All episodes of the series, also starring Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor and Muzamil Ibrahim, were released on JioHotstar on July 18. Did the show live up to expectations? How are fans reacting to the show? Several viewers who were able to finish the show so far took to their social media accounts to share their reviews and reactions, and most of them were in praise for actor Kay Kay Menon's performance. Special Ops 2 Twitter reviews: Kay Kay Menon is receiving praise for his performance.

Kay Kay Menon shines in Special Ops 2

One user watched the show and wrote, “Goosebumps from the very first episode — what a masterpiece! Watching on my 100-inch screen at 3 am felt like I was inside the world itself. Special Ops: Season 2 is mind-blowing. And when I heard them mention my hometown, Raxaul border — I was completely shocked!”

Every minute was gripping

A second fan reviewed, “Just finished watching Special Ops Season 2 and it was an absolute banger! 🔥Himmat Singh and his team never miss — the intensity, the twists, the storytelling, everything was top-notch once again. Every minute was gripping, and I loved how it connects with the larger universe.”

Another user wrote, “Special Ops Season 2 is Mind Blowing. I was down with viral fever and still watched the entire series in one go. Director Neeraj Pandey & Shivam Nair once again proved why they are masters of this kind of storytelling. And Man of the moment is undoubtedly @kaykaymenon02 Har frame me laajwab (In every scene he is amazing. Don't miss this).”

"Just finished Special OPS 2. What acting by @kaykaymenon02 sir👏. He is brilliant, just loved the season. All others were also brilliant especially @karantacker aka farooq. We need season 3 as soon as possible," said a third user.

Created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, Special Ops initially debuted in 2020. The new season features an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.