Squid Game The Challenge creators address anti-capitalism criticism: ‘Our show isn’t about people in need'

Squid Game creators have responded to the criticism hurled towards its spin-off, titled Squid Game: The Challenge. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Studio Lambert executive producer Tim Harcourt explained why the flak coming the new installment's way that it defeats the anti-capitalistic intent of the original show. (Also Read: Squid Game The Challenge first reviews: Gripping, exploitative reality TV defeats 2021 K-Drama's capitalism critique) Squid Game: The Challenge dropped on Netflix on November 22

Creator defends the show

When quizzed about the criticism directed towards Squid Game: The Challenge, Tim said in the interview, “I take issue over the notion that Squid Game has just one point. One of the important strands was the capitalist critique. But it’s also a critique of how we are ingrained from childhood to be ultra competitive via these childhood games. It’s also about how people behave under pressure — and that’s what makes reality shows interesting. Even if it’s an artificial or conceited situation, how do people behave? It was also about camaraderie. Also, the drama was about people fending off their desperate circumstances to win a huge prize."

He added that while the format may have changed with Squid Game: The Challenge, the intent behind the show remains the same. “Our show isn’t about people in need. It’s about people being presented with an opportunity. So we flip that on its head. So, yes, there is one element (of the original show) that people have latched on to that they think is being not served by a reality show, but I would say it’s a very small part of the original Squid Game.”

About Squid Game: The Challenge

The offshoot of Squid Game was lauded for making for some ‘gripping’ reality TV, but was slammed for its ‘exploitative’ gaze and format. A review by IGN stated, "It’s impossible to completely separate its elaborate sets and green jumpsuits from the world they originated in.”

Th original Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021. It became the first Korean-produced show to win an Emmy. It won in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Hwang Dong-Hyuk, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Lee Yoo-mi. Lee also became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe Award.

