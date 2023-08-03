Star Wars: Ahsoka merchandise reveals Anakin Skywalker’s involvement in the show

One of the most anticipated Star Wars series on Disney Plus is Ahsoka, which will follow the adventures of the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, donned by Rosario Dawson. Disney+ Hotstar will stream Ahsoka, a new series developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, on 23 August (Photo: Twitter)(MINT_PRINT)

The show is expected to feature several notable characters from the Star Wars universe, including some from the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

But, there is one character that has been rumoured to appear in the show for a long time, but has not been officially confirmed by Lucasfilm. That character is none other than Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka’s former master and friend who turned to the dark side and became the sith-lord Darth Vader.

The speculation about Anakin’s involvement in Ahsoka has been fueled by various leaks and hints, including from Dawson herself, who reportedly revealed that Hayden Christensen would reprise his role as Anakin on the show.

Christensen is already confirmed to return as Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, so it would make sense for him to also appear in Ahsoka, either in flashbacks or as his Sith alter ego.

Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: Clone Wars(Disney+/ Lucasfilm)

But Lucasfilm has remained silent on the matter, leaving fans to wonder if Anakin will indeed show up on the show.

Now, a new piece of evidence seems to suggest that Anakin’s appearance on Ahsoka is more than just a rumour.

A Reddit user named Alcida-Auka posted a screenshot of an Amazon listing for new Ahsoka merchandise, which included a blurb that mentioned Anakin as one of the characters featured on the products. “Stop looking for fashion help in Alderaan places! Add a little out-of-this-world style to your wardrobe with some truly epic officially licensed Star Wars graphic tee shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies! Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with cool new apparel featuring Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Mon Mothma, and all your favorite Star Wars Ahsoka characters!”

The blurb seems to be a clear confirmation that Anakin will be part of the Ahsoka series, as every other character listed has been officially announced to be on the show. Of course, it could also be a mistake or a generic reference to a popular Star Wars character, but that seems unlikely given the context and the previous leaks.

Notably, the blurb appears to have been changed since then, removing Anakin’s name from it. But that could also be seen as an attempt to cover up the slip-up.

Anakin's influence on Ahsoka

Anakin’s presence on Ahsoka would be very fitting and meaningful, as he was a major influence and mentor for Ahsoka when she was a young Jedi. They fought together in the Clone Wars and developed a strong bond of friendship and loyalty. That bond was tested when Anakin fell to the dark side and became Vader, but it was not completely broken. Ahsoka and Vader had a confrontation in Star Wars Rebels, but there is still more to explore about their relationship. Plus, Dawson and Christensen have a history as classmates in an acting school.

Lucasfilm has not confirmed or denied Anakin’s appearance on Ahsoka yet.