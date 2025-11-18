Studio Blo unveils first AI-powered global series on Alyssa Carson’s Mars mission

Studio Blo, India’s pioneering AI studio, has announced the first international web series, based on the life of astrobiologist Alyssa Carson. The show will be completely AI-powered and in collaboration with a Hollywood producer and the team of Disruptor Studios, who will be the co-producer on the project. Titled Alyssa Carson: Ready for Liftoff, the episodes will showcase to the audience what human life would look like on Mars in 10, 50, or even 100 years. India’s Studio Blo to create AI-driven web series on Mars life

Amid striking a balance between technology and creativity, the show marks the first time that an Indian studio has collaborated with an international producer to bring the extravaganza to life.

What is Studio Blo’s project about?

The show will revolve around Alyssa Carson, who has dreamt of being the first human to set foot on Mars ever since she was 3. While she is currently 24, the astrobiologist continues her journey towards achieving her dreams and inspiring millions across the globe.

The project has been built under close observation and collaboration with Alyssa and a global team of planetary scientists and AI specialists. Hence, Alyssa Carson: Ready for Liftoff is expected to combine cinematic storytelling with technological visualization and scientific accuracy to bring a reimagined future of human space exploration to the screens.

The co-founder and CEO of Studio Blo mentioned the series, saying, “Alyssa Carson: Ready for Liftoff is a testament to what’s possible when technology and imagination unite. This marks India’s first AI-driven collaboration for an international TV series between an Indian studio and a Hollywood producer, a milestone we’re incredibly proud of.”

He further added, “At Studio Blo, our vision has always been to tell stories that inspire and transcend borders, and this project does exactly that. We’re honored to collaborate with Chad and the team at Disruptor Studios to bring Alyssa’s mission and the dream of Mars closer to every viewer on Earth.”

How will Indian AI studios add to the progress of the show?

The executive producer and founder of the Disruptor Studios, Chad Greulach, revealed in the press release that while the U.S. has struggled with the use of AI, it would be virtually impossible to bring the project to life virtually. He said, “Whereas studios, platforms, and artists in the US have struggled with AI, how to use it, and how to protect ourselves from it, this project is not only groundbreaking in concept, but it will also prove to the creative community at large that AI is less of a threat and more of a tool in creating stories and scenes that would have previously been prohibitively expensive to produce.”

Following the successful collaboration between Studio Blo and Hollywood producers, the former continues to bridge the gap between Indian storytelling and international entertainment.