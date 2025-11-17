Conan O'Brien films Bollywood dance number, scores 'eleventyhundred points' in gully cricket during India trip. See pics

Comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien is in India currently, his maiden visit to the country. The comedian had sparked buzz about his visit two days ago with a cryptic message: “Hey India, I’m coming to visit and I can’t wait to meet all 1.46 billion of you!” Now, Conan has shared pictures from his trip, which seems to involve participating in the biggest obsessions of Indian people - Bollywood and cricket. Conan O’Brien is in India currently, seemingly filming an episode of his travel show, Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Conan O'Brien in India

On Sunday, Conan’s team - Team Coco - shared an image of the comedian on their official Instagram handle. It showed the 62-year-old dressed in cricket whites, complete with a standard Team India cable-knit sweater. Conan is seen charging down the street with a bat in hand, seemingly playing gully cricket somewhere. The caption read: “My first day playing street cricket and I scored eleventyhundred points(??) I have no idea what happened.”

Hours later, Conan’s team shared another picture of the comedian, this time dressed in blingy outfit of a backup dancer. He posed with other dancers in the selfie and wrote, “Just filmed a Bollywood extravaganza with these gifted dancers and incredible crew. I can't wait for you to watch it on your phone.”

In both the pics, Conan’s team added the hashtag: ConanOBrienMustGo, a reference to his popular HBOMax variety show that sees him travel across the world and immerse in local cultures.

The reactions were quite positive with fans saying they were unable to contain their excitement. “The episode will crash hbo max,” wrote one. Another fan added, “Bro’s side quests are legendary.” Many even compared Conan’s cricketing look to fellow redhead, English cricketer Ben Stokes.

All about Conan O'Brien

Best known for hosting talk shows Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993–2009), The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien (2009–2010), and Conan (2010–2021), Conan O’Brien has been a staple of American late night TV for three decades. He has hosted the podcast series Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend since 2018, and starred in the travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go.