Sunny Leone reveals one thing from her 'past' that she is ashamed of, the twist will crack you up

Sunny Leone is all set to turn a stand-up comedian in the upcoming One Mic Stand Season 2, and a glimpse of her act in the trailer is enough to indicate how many laughs she has in store for the audience.

The trailer shows Sunny talking about the one thing she has done in the past that she is ashamed of. She introduces herself, “I am Sunny Leone. You all know me for something I have done in my past. That you all have judged me for and I might be a little ashamed of."

However, her answer ‘Mastizaade’ leaves everyone in splits, including her husband Daniel Weber who bursts into laughter and hides his face with his hands.

Mastizaade was an adult comedy directed by Milap Zaveri and featured Sunny in dual roles. Tusshar Kapoor and Vir Das played male leads in the film.

The Hindustan Times review of Mastizaade read, “Mastizaade isn’t even a movie. For almost the entirety of its run time, it feels like getting screamed at by a pissed off plastic clown. It’s as pointless as a punctured condom. It’s as ghastly as a bad boob job. It’s like entering a lunatic pervert’s Internet search history tab and discovering only cake recipes.”

Earlier, Asrani had said that he was embarrassed about working in Mastizaade. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Mujhe mastizaade main kaam karna pada, mujhe sharam aayi (I had to work in Mastizaade, I felt embarrassed)."

On being asked about why he signed the film in the first place, he had said, "It was the director, Milap (Zaveri) who I found really energetic initially. Par jab shooting karne pe aye to mujhe laga baap re ye ka hai (But when it came to shooting, I felt like, ‘Oh God, what is this’)? I had never spoken such double-meaning dialogues, and it was embarrassing for me.”