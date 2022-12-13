Taaza Khabar trailer: Bhuvan Bam is Mumbai's king in rags to riches tale. Watch

On Tuesday, Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of Bhuvan Bam's show Taaza Khabar. In the trailer, Bhuvan, who is known for his comic videos, introduces his name as "Mumbai ka King, Wadala ka Wolf, Thane ka Tiger, Chembur ka Cheetah"-- Vasant Gawde. Bhuvan also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan said ‘chal chal hogaya' after massaging Bhuvan Bam's head, recalls YouTuber: ‘I was sweating’)

In the trailer, Bhuvan is seen as a sanitation worker, where he spends most of his time daydreaming of becoming rich and successful. When one day, he realizes that he has the special power of receiving news before it is broken in the public, he makes it his ticket to becoming successful. This leads him to predict the future and it quickly changes his life in more ways than one.

In one scene, when Shriya Pilgaonkar's character asks him out of the running taxi window about where they are headed, he shouts back, “Aukaat ke bahar” (way beyond our limits)." We see Vasant being beaten up and follow him through a transformation from a local slum-dweller to a powerful person. The trailer ends with his line, “Samajh nhi aarha, ye vardaan he ya shraap?” (I don't know whether this is a boon or a curse)?"

Taaza Khabar is touted as a roller coaster of emotions, comedy, romance, action and drama, one that is a complete package. Helmed by Himank Gaur, and produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, the show presents a modern-day tale that dismantles the boons and banes of miracles.

Talking about the show, Bhuvan Bam said, “Taaza Khabar is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of human wishes and wants. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars. Everyone on set was an expert at their job but it was a first for me and I'm thankful for all the relationships I cultivated on set. We have worked with all our hearts to bring this story to life and all I can say is viewers can expect anything and everything from this show.”

The series which releases on January 6, also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur.

