Tanaav trailer: Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij attempt to foil terror plot in Kashmir in this desi adaptation of Fauda. Watch

The trailer for Tanaav, the official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli thriller Fauda, was unveiled on Thursday. The show tells the story of a special unit of Indian soldiers fighting militants in Kashmir and also shows the motivations of the other side. The trailer was met with positive reactions from viewers. Also read: Tanaav teaser: Arbaaz Khan, Rajat Kapoor battle insurgents in Kashmir in Israeli hit Fauda's Hindi adaptation

The trailer opens with a militant talking into the camera about martyrdom and Kashmir’s freedom. His handler (Shashank Arora) gives him the hard facts about what happens to a body when a bomb explodes and asks if he is ready. We then see Manav Vij and Arbaaz Khan’s characters discussing that someone named Umar is alive and he is planning something big.

There is a blast and we are presented visuals of bodies being brought out and people mourning while an angry-looking Rajat Kapoor interrogates two scared-looking women, one of whom says she isn’t scared. Manav Vij’s character says he needs to return to active duty for ‘one final mission’ to stop whatever is being planned as he travels to Kashmir.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav is a fictional thriller revolving around a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, the show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.”

Tanaav is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. Created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and Distributed by Yes Studios, the show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn. The show features an ensemble cast of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Aryaman Seth amongst others. It will begin streaming on SonyLiv from November 11.

