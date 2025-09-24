The Ba***ds of Bollywood debuts at #4 worldwide on Netflix; but Aryan Khan show lags behind Heeramandi in views

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is not just a national sensation, but a global one. Aryan Khan's directorial debut has amassed 2.8 million views in its first week of release on Netflix. According to Tudum, the streamer's data wing, the show is ranked number 4 among all non-English language shows of the week. This is impressive given The Ba***ds of Bollywood was released on Thursday and had only four days to amass these numbers, instead of seven. The Ba***ds of Bollywood features director Aryan Khan's dad, Shah Rukh Khan, in a cameo as himself.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood gets 2.8 million views in 4 days

Even when including the English-language shows on Netflix, The Ba***ds of Bollywood manages to sneak into the top 10 overall, ahead of celebrated titles like Wednesday S1 (2.1 million). Wednesday S2 has topped the overall chart with 7.2 million views over the last week, while the French limited series, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, has continued its run at the top of Non-English shows' list with 6.5 million views.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is behind only Bon Appétit Your Majesty, Billionaires' Bunker, and The Dead Girls among non-English shows on Netflix, and ahead of other globally popular shows like Two Graves and Love Is Blind. Its 2.8 million views are complemented by 14.8 million viewed hours. This is slightly less than other shows below it, as Ba***ds only has seven episodes of 40-50 minutes each, accounting for a shorter runtime than the average 8-10-episode season.

How The Ba***ds of Bollywood lost to Heeramandi

While its 2.8 million debut has earned The Ba***ds of Bollywood a spot in the global top 10, it is not the best-performing Indian show on the platform in its first week. That honour still rests with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which released on the platform last year with 4.5 million views and 33 million hours viewed. These two records were clearly out of the reach of Aryan Khan's show.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satire on Bollywood and its inner workings, told through the eyes of an outsider named Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya). He must navigate a dream film deal from producer Freddie Sodahwallah (Manish Chaudhari), while also trying to act in a Karan Johar film and falling in love with his co-star, Karishma (Sahher Bambba). The show also stars Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles, apart from cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arshad Warsi, Emraan Hashmi, and many other Bollywood stars.